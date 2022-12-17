Fast News
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with an early header, and Mislav Orsic sealed the team's victory.
Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff of the World Cup as Mislav Orsic scored the winner with a brilliant bending strike.
Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead with a superb header in the seventh minute, but Achraf Dari equalised two minutes later before Orsic sealed victory for 2018 runners-up Croatia.
READ MORE: FIFA announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup
Source: AFP