Croatia's Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with an early header, and Mislav Orsic sealed the team's victory.

Both Croatia and Morocco scored in the first 10 minutes of the match. (AFP)

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff of the World Cup as Mislav Orsic scored the winner with a brilliant bending strike.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia ahead with a superb header in the seventh minute, but Achraf Dari equalised two minutes later before Orsic sealed victory for 2018 runners-up Croatia.

Source: AFP