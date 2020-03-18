Fast News

The IOC has remained committed to staging the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24-August 9, saying on Tuesday after a meeting with international sports federations that measures against the virus were delivering results.

A cameraman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), pauses in front of placard displaying company logs of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games partners and supporters at a news conference site in Tokyo, Japan March 17, 2020. (Issei Kato / Reuters)

The International Olympic Committee is facing its strongest headwinds in decades as it prepares to brief national committees on Wednesday on the state of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, with voices of dissent growing louder.

The coronavirus has so far killed more than 7,500 people and infected about 200,000, with the epicentre now in Europe.

The IOC has refused to publicly consider cancellation or postponement as possible options, even as other major events including soccer’s Euro 2020 and Copa America and the French Open tennis grand slam announced postponements on Tuesday.

The virus has also wreaked havoc with Olympic qualification tournaments with athletes struggling to train, travel or compete and many pre-Games qualifiers cancelled or postponed.

Tokyo is set to host some 11,000 athletes and 53 per cent have already earned their spot at the Games. The remaining 43 per cent will clinch their place through modified qualifiers, or previous performances based on ranking.

A banner for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is pictured in Tokyo, Japan on March 17, 2020. (Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

Under the current exceptional circumstances, the IOC said, solutions needed to be found that were appropriate, though they might not be ideal for all athletes.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” the IOC told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

‘Insensitive, irresponsible’

IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser called the decision to proceed with the Games “insensitive and irresponsible” in the most vocal attack on the Olympic body since President Thomas Bach took over in 2013.

Wickenheiser, who competed in five Winter Games in ice hockey and at the 2000 Summer Olympics in softball, said continuing with the Games as planned ignored the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This crisis is bigger than even the Olympics,” Wickenheiser said in a statement on Twitter. “Athletes can’t train. Attendees can’t travel plan. Sponsors and marketers can’t market with a degree of sensitivity.”





I’ve given this a lot of thought, and over the past few days my perspective has changed. I was voted to represent and protect athletes. As an IOCAC member, 6x Olympian and Medical doctor in training on the front lines in ER up until this week,these are my thoughts on @Olympics : pic.twitter.com/vrvfsQZ1GO — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) March 17, 2020

“I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.”

She is not alone.

Several athletes, including reigning Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi, said the IOC decision was putting athletes’ health at risk, urging them to train as normal when entire countries have shut down to contain the virus spread.

“There is no postponement, no cancellation. But it (the IOC) is putting us at risk,” Stefanidi said.

“We all want Tokyo to happen, but what is the Plan B if it does not happen?

“Knowing about a possible option has a major effect on my training because I may be taking risks now that I would not take if I knew there was also the possibility of a Plan B.”

