Fast News

Coleman started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.

Gold medalist Christian Coleman and Silver medalist Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrate their winning (Reuters)

Christian Coleman of the United States won the world championship gold medal in the men's 100 meters on Saturday, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.

Coleman started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.

"At the end, all my worries just evaporated out there," said Coleman, 23. "It was a crazy feeling. To add my name to the list of the legendary guys who've come before me is an honor and a blessing."

In 2017, Coleman was the silver medalist behind his American teammate Gatlin, both beating Usain Bolt in his last individual race. In Doha, they ran side-by-side, but the 37-year-old Gatlin never really threatened.

Gatlin said he had reached out to support Coleman when the younger runner faced a potential ban.

"Justin Gatlin is a great guy and a great competitor," Coleman said. "He's always been there. I remember watching him back in 2004, when I was 8 years old, and to think all these years later, I could come and win gold too is a great feeling."

Coleman beat his personal best by 0.03 seconds to become the sixth-fastest man in history, overtaking Nesta Carter and Maurice Greene in the all-time standings.

It was the first world 100 final since 2005 without Bolt. The legendary Jamaican sprinter's world record of 9.58, now a decade old, was 0.18 faster than Coleman's time.

From Atlanta, Coleman won NCAA titles in the 100 and 200 for the University of Tennessee in 2017. He took the US title in the 100 in July. He will run in the 200 meter heats on Sunday.

Source: AP