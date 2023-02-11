Fast News

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took five wickets as India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the opening Test.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Peter Handscomb during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia. (AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin picks his 31st five-wicket total and sends Australia crashing to an embarrassing three-day defeat in the first test against India.

Ashwin had 5-37 in 12 overs as India won on Saturday by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia was bowled out for 91 runs in 32.3 overs in just over a single session after lunch on day three, its lowest total ever in India. Steve Smith top-scored with 25 not out, facing 51 deliveries.

Only three other batsmen reached double figures. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 2-27, while Axar Patel finished with 1-6.

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia got off to a shocking start before the entire innings collapsed.

Ashwin partnered Mohammed Shami with the new ball and struck immediately. Usman Khawaja (5) was caught at slip going for an expansive cover drive. David Warner (10) survived a dropped catch at slip, but was trapped lbw soon after.

In between, Jadeja trapped Marnus Labuschagne (17) lbw. Two overs later, Ashwin did the same to Matt Renshaw (2) as Australia collapsed to 42-4 in 15.2 overs.

Smith provided some resistance from one end, but Ashwin was unstoppable. Peter Handscomb (6) was out next, also lbw. Australia was down to 52-5 in 17.2 overs.

Alex Carey (10) tried to reverse sweep his way out of trouble but inevitably fell to Ashwin, out lbw again, as the off-spinner completed his five-wicket haul.

Ashwin went off the attack but Australia’s downfall didn’t end. Pat Cummins (1) was caught behind off Jadeja, while Todd Murphy (2) was caught off Patel to make it 75-8.

Shami (2-13) bowled Nathan Lyon (8) to delay tea by another 30 minutes. Jadeja did bowl Smith off a no ball and so the match continued for another seven deliveries.

Scott Boland (0) was out lbw to Shami to end the Australian misery.

Source: AP