Fast News

Former world number one Andy Murray battled with Italy's Matteo Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set.

Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. (AFP)

Andy Murray has rolled back the years to defeat 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in an epic five-set at the Australian Open, on a day when sweltering heat and then heavy rain played havoc.

Tuesday looked set to belong to the 35-year-old Murray — and Melbourne's famously fickle weather.

The Briton saved a match point to defeat Italy's Berrettini 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/6) in 4 hours 49 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of the extreme heat.

"I will be feeling this evening and tomorrow," the former world number one, who plays with a metal hip after career-saving surgery, said.

"But right now unbelievably happy and proud of myself," said the three-time major winner who faces either Fabio Fognini or Thanasi Kokkinakis in round two.

Also in the men's draw, Russia's fifth seed Andrey Rublev ended the tournament of 2020 finalist Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) temperatures.

Former US Open champion Thiem was outplayed as he continued his return from a wrist injury that kept him off the court for nine months across the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Meanwhile, off the court on day two, there was controversy after organisers banned Russian and Belarusian flags at Melbourne Park.

READ MORE: Nadal wins first round at Australian Open as he chases history

Russian flag ban, Djokovic return

On Tuesday, Tennis Australia banned Russian and Belarusian flags after a complaint from the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia.

The red, white, and blue stripes of Russia were seen Monday during at least two matches, with Ukrainian fans reportedly calling security and police to the stands.

"The ban is effective immediately," said Tennis Australia.

Since Russia's war with Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian players have normally competed under a neutral flag as independents, as is the case at the Australian Open.

Moscow called the ban an "unacceptable politicisation of sports".

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to make his eagerly anticipated return to the Grand Slam later Tuesday, following his ban and deportation last year.

Serbia's Djokovic was deported on the eve of last year's Australian Open because of his stance on Covid vaccines.

But the 35-year-old will be back when he faces Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in his opener and looks likely to be given a warm reception by the Rod Laver Arena crowd.

READ MORE: History as Chinese man wins for first time at Australian Open

Source: AFP