Fast News

Korda finished 19 under, three strokes ahead of Lizette Salas, after a 4-under 68 in her final round.

Nelly Korda celebrates winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club, June 27, 2021. (Adam Hagy / Reuters)

Nelly Korda has won her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda, 22, will jump to No 1 in the Rolex Rankings following the biggest victory of her career on Sunday.

Korda finished 19 under, three strokes ahead of Lizette Salas, after a 4-under 68 in her final round.

Korda's final round was buoyed by a pair of eagles on the par-5 fifth and 12th holes, giving her a sizeable advantage on playing partner Salas.

"I'm not going to lie, it wasn't easy," Korda said.

"I had to remind myself to breathe a lot. But thankfully I have such a great caddie. Jason (McDede) helped me calm down. I hit it into the water on 15, and I was pretty upset there, but he pretty much punched me and was like, ‘Come on, bud, why are you so down?'"

READ MORE: Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open women's title

Korda on a roll

Korda won her second straight win on the heels of last week's win at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

It marks her sixth career victory on tour. Her previous best finish at a major was a tie for second at the 2020 ANA Inspiration.

Salas completed a steady week with a 1-under 71 to follow three consecutive rounds of 67.

Her Sunday included just two birdies and a bogey amid 15 pars. Salas was the 18-hole leader and shared the third-round lead overnight with Korda.

Salas finished inside the top two of a major for the second time, including a second-place finish at the 2019 Women's Open.

Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea (68) and Giulia Molinaro of Italy (72) tied for third at 10 under.

Danielle Kang (67) and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit (74), already a major winner this season, finished 8 under for a share of fifth.

READ MORE: Australia's McKeown breaks 100-metre backstroke world record

Source: TRTWorld and agencies