Player participation is no longer feasible due to the NHL’s regular-season schedule having been “materially disrupted” by recent Covid-related events, the National Hockey League commissioner said.

The National Hockey League players will not participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that the decision against participating is based on the league's regular-season schedule "having been materially disrupted as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games."

As a result, he said, 50 games have been postponed through December 23.

He added that Olympic participation is no longer feasible for this reason.

"We certainly acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made by the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Beijing Organizing Committee to host NHL Players but current circumstances have made it impossible for us to proceed despite everyone's best efforts. We look forward to Olympic participation in 2026."

The NHL had until January 10 to opt out of Olympic participation without financial penalty.

'Responsibly and safely'

"Our focus and goal have been and must remain to responsibly and safely complete the entirety of the NHL regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs in a timely manner. Therefore, with stringent health protocols once again in place, we will begin utilizing available dates during the Feb. 6-22 window (originally contemplated to accommodate Olympic participation) to reschedule games that have been, or may yet be, postponed," Bettman said in his statement.

Effective on Wednesday, the league will be on pause through December 26, with no games or practices and team facilities closed.

NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said the expectation is for the league's players to be participants in the 2026 Winter Games.

"Since the CBA extension was reached 17 months ago, NHL players have looked forward with great anticipation to once again participating in the Winter Olympics," Fehr said.

Dozens of games postponed

"Until very recently, we seemed to be on a clear path to go to Beijing. Covid-19 has unfortunately intervened, forcing dozens of games to be postponed this month alone. No matter how much we wish it were not the case, we need to utilize the Olympic period to reschedule these games.

"Certainly, the players and hockey fans are quite disappointed. But playing a full 82-game season this year, something the pandemic has prevented us from doing since the 2018-19 season, is very important. We expect that NHL players will return to the Olympics in 2026."

The NHL's All-Star Game remains scheduled for February 5.

Source: Reuters