Professional tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Marin Cilic in the second singles match, granting Russia a 2-0 lead against Croatia in the final.

It is Russia's third Davis Cup title, and first since 2006. (PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Russia's 15-year wait for a Davis Cup title has ended after another clutch performance by Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev beat Marin Cilic 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the second singles match on Sunday to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the final.

After a tight first set, No. 2 Medvedev broke serve twice in the second against the 30th-ranked Cilic to comfortably clinch his fifth consecutive straight-set victory at this year's Davis Cup.

Andrey Rublev earlier had beaten Borna Gojo in straight sets to put the Russians ahead at the Madrid Arena.

Rublev had converted on his first match point to clinch a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win over Gojo, who arrived at the Davis Cup Finals as the 279th-ranked player but had won all his three matches.

It is Russia's third Davis Cup title, and first since 2006.

Russia's other Davis Cup title was in 2002. Croatia also was seeking its third title after triumphs in 2005 and 2018.

Source: AP