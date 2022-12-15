Fast News

The German tennis great has been released from prison after serving two years and six months on charges of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker had previously been convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002, for which he received a suspended prison sentence. (Reuters Archive)

German tennis star Boris Becker, 55, has been freed from a British prison, the government said, meaning he is now expected to be deported from the country.

"Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity," the Home Office said in a statement on Thursday while declining to comment directly on Becker's case.

In April, Becker, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was jailed for two years and six months by a London court for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in London over his transfer of huge amounts of money from his business account, his failure to declare a property in Germany and his concealing of $866,500 of debt and shares in a tech firm.

READ MORE: British court declares tennis legend Boris Becker bankrupt

Becker had previously been convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002, for which he received a suspended prison sentence.

The former tennis great had won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17 becoming the youngest and first unseeded player to claim the men's singles title.

He went on to win two more Wimbledon titles.

Becker had denied all the charges in relation to the London court proceedings, saying he had co-operated with the bankruptcy proceedings - even offering up his wedding ring - and had relied on his advisers.

READ MORE: Ex-tennis star Boris Becker sentenced to over two years in jail

Source: TRTWorld and agencies