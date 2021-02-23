Fast News

Golf star was the sole occupant of the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, officials in Los Angeles say.

PGA golfer and tournament host Tiger Woods in attendance during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, USA on February 21, 2021. (Reuters)

Tiger Woods has been seriously injured after his SUV crashed into a median, rolled over, and ended up on its side on a steep roadway in suburban Los Angeles known for wrecks, authorities said.

The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed into a raised median shortly before 7:15 am [local time], crossed two oncoming lanes and rolled several times, authorities said at a news conference.

No other cars were involved. The 45-year-old was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out.

The airbags deployed, and the inside of the car stayed basically intact, and that "gave him a cushion to survive the crash" Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Both of his legs were seriously injured, county Fire Chief Daryl Osby said.

No immediate evidence that Woods was impaired

They said there was no immediate evidence that Woods was impaired. Authorities said they checked for any odor of alcohol or other signs he was under the influence of a substance and did not find any. They did not say how fast he was driving.

The crash happened on a sweeping, downhill stretch of a two-lane road through upscale Los Angeles suburbs. Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first to arrive at the wreck, told reporters that he sometimes catches people topping 80 mph in the 45 mph zone and has seen fatal crashes there.

"I will say that it's very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive," Gonzalez said.

"He was able to communicate. He was conscious," said Villanueva, adding that Woods was in "serious condition as a result of the accident."

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Woods was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Scene of accident

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," his manager, Mark Steinberg, said.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods' accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Airbags appeared to be deployed.

The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.

Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 23, 2021

TV shoot GOLFTV

Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he presented the trophy.

He was to spend Monday and Tuesday filming with Discovery-owned GOLFTV, with whom he has an endorsement contract.

One tweet on Monday showed him in a cart smiling with David Spade.

According to Golf Digest, also owned by Discovery, the TV shoot was on-course lessons to celebrities, such as Spade and Dwyane Wade. He did not play.

In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles. (AP)

Third time involved in a car investigation

The 15-time major champion last played December 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return.

The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, "God, I hope so."

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009 when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree.

That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi, and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain.

Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

