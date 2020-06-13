Fast News

A research operation was underway after 2 trains carrying goods collided in Turkey's Malatya province.

This image shows the trains collided in Malatya, Turkey, June 13, 2020. (AA)

Two trains carrying goods collided in the eastern Malatya province of Turkey, authorities said on Saturday.

One person was killed and three others were injured, according to initial reports.

Turkish disaster agency (AFAD), police and emergency health service units were dispatched to the area.

The injured were taken to hospitals and a research operation was launched to find others who may be trapped under the trains.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Source: AA