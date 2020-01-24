Fast News

Powerful earthquake hits eastern Turkey's Elazig province, injuring many and damaging buildings near the epicentre of the tremor, which was also felt in several neighbouring countries, officials say.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkish province of Elazig, January 24, 2020. (AA)

Turkish officials say at least 14 people have been killed in an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 that shook the country's east, injuring more than 300 and leaving several trapped.

Eight people died in Elazig province and six others were killed in the neighbouring province of Malatya, the disaster and emergency management agency (AFAD) said.

Turkey’s emergency management agency on Friday said an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook the country's east, collapsing many buildings.

The earthquake struck at 1755 GMT, 8:55 pm local time, near the town of Sivrice in eastern Elazig province, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said.

People in Elazig whose homes were damaged or were too afraid to go indoors were being moved to student dormitories or sports centres amid freezing conditions.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said four people were killed, adding 4-5 buildings have collapsed in Sivrice, where two others were also hurt, he said.

"We are hoping we will not have more casualties," he said.

Soylu was at a meeting on earthquake preparedness when the quake struck.

"It was very scary, furniture fell on top of us. We rushed outside," 47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the city of Elazig, told AFP news agency.

"We will spend the coming days in a farmhouse outside the city," she said.

Troops on standby

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said troops were on standby to help if they are needed.

"We have sent four teams to the quake region," Recep Salci of Turkey's Search and Rescue Association told AFP.

"We have news of collapsed buildings, and preparing more teams in case of need."

Zekeriya Gunes, 68, a resident of Elazig city, said a building 200 metres down his street had collapsed but he did not know whether it was inhabited.

"Everybody is in the street, it was very powerful, very scary," he said.

The Kandilli seismology centre in Istanbul said the quake measured 6.5, while the US Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude as 6.7, and said the quake-affected not only Turkey but also Syria, Georgia, and Armenia.

Prone to quakes

Turkey lies on major faultlines and is prone to earthquakes.

In 1999, a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Izmit in western Turkey, leaving more than 17,000 people dead including about 1,000 in the country's largest city Istanbul.

In September, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Istanbul, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

