Emergency workers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as overnight temperatures dropped below freezing in the affected areas.

Search and rescue work continues after the earthquake in Elazig, Turkey on January 25, 2020 (AA)

The death toll from Friday's powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 31, Turkish officials said on Sunday.

Mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories were opened for hundreds who left their homes after the quake.

"The earthquake was very severe, we desperately ran out (of our home)," Emre Gocer told the state-run Anadolu news agency as he sheltered with his family at a sports hall in the town of Sivrice in Elazig.

“We don’t have a safe place to stay right now.”

The quake hit Friday at 8:55 pm local time 1755 GMT at a depth of 6.7 kilometres near Sivrice, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said. Various earthquake monitoring centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8.

AFAD said it was followed by 228 aftershocks, the strongest with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya province were destroyed, said Environment and Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures were damaged and made unsafe.

Erdogan attends funeral

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday attended the funeral of two quake victims in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig.

"We have borne many earthquakes but the nation has risen above them patiently," said Erdogan at the ceremony.

He promised that the state will work swiftly to rescue people and restore infrastructure.

"We will not leave anyone without shelter in the quake-hit districts," he said, requesting people to exercise strength in their weakest hour.

Over 1400 people injured

AFAD said in a statement that a total of 1,466 people were injured as a result of earthquake.

Television footage showed emergency workers removing two people from the wreckage of a collapsed building in the town of Gezin. Another person was saved in the city of Elazig and, two more from a house in Doganyol, Malatya.

AFAD said 28 rescue teams were working around the clock. More than 1,300 personnel from 39 of Turkey’s 81 provinces were sent to the disaster site.

“Our biggest hope is that the death toll does not rise,” Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

Communication companies announced free telephone and internet services for residents in the quake-hit region, while Turkish Airlines announced extra flights.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said emergency work was proceeding under the threat of aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter overnight that all measures were being taken to “ensure that the earthquake that occurred in Elazig and was felt in many provinces is overcome with the least amount of loss”.

Elazig is some 565 kilometres east of the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Turkey sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. Two strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude-6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies