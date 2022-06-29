Fast News

US President Biden, before a meeting between the leaders on the sidelines of the Madrid NATO summit, also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye's efforts to help get grain out of Ukraine.

The meeting between the two leaders was held on the sidelines of NATO summit in Madrid. (AA)

US President Joe Biden has thanked Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for striking a deal with Finland and Sweden that has paved the way for the two Nordic countries to soon become NATO members.

Biden, in brief remarks before the two leaders met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, also thanked Erdogan for Ankara’s efforts to help get grain out of Ukraine.

"I want to particularly thank you for what you did putting together the situation with regard to Finland and Sweden," Biden told Erdogan at the meeting.

Erdogan said he hoped diplomacy would help solve the issues around Ukraine’s grain exports.

