As the Idlib battle rages between Turkey, its Syrian allies and Russia-backed Assad regime, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

Can the two presidents repair their faltering ties after the Syrian regime broke international norms and attacked Turkish troops in Idlib in the last week of February?

The first step to put the derailed relationship back on track would be to agree on a lasting ceasefire in Idlib, the last opposition stronghold.

In September 2018, the two presidents were able to broker the Sochi agreement in Russia’s Black Sea resort city to create de-escalation zones in Idlib to stop the regime aggression at the time. Until the latest Assad offensive, the plan has partially worked with Damascus, backed by Moscow, violating it occasionally.

Under deteriorating Syria conditions, the two presidents might still come up with a new agreement to address the brewing tensions or an open military confrontation between Ankara and Damascus could be inevitable in Idlib.

Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasian analyst, thinks that the Putin-Erdogan meeting has the potential to address the growing tensions, but it could also abruptly end with both sides failing to reach an agreement after tough negotiations.

“Both sides can leave the negotiation table by thinking that their respective red lines have not been respected by the other side. It’s all possible, regarding their leadership styles,” Yalinkilicli told TRT World.

“But when they come together at tough times like that, they definitely come up with some tangible results until now,” Yalinkilicli emphasises. In his previous interview, he correctly predicted that the degree of the current political crisis in Idlib requires a top face-to-face meeting between the two presidents.

He thinks that both sides need to alleviate tensions in Syria because Idlib and Syria are not worth breaking up the countries’ extensive ties.

A Turkish military convoy drive in the east of Idlib, Syria, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 (AP)

Since February 27, when 34 Turkish soldiers were killed by a regime air strike, which was apparently backed by Russians, Ankara has targeted various regime assets in Idlib, neutralising more than 2,000 regime soldiers.

Ankara launched the Spring Shield, its fourth Syria operation as of February 27.

“The operation has made Russia feel Turkey’s seriousness on the ground, wreaking havoc on the Syrian regime side,” Yalinkilicli viewed.

Moscow has released more conciliatory messages towards Ankara after the Turkish operation, saying that tensions should be de-escalated in Idlib, referring to the Sochi agreement.

According to the agreement, the regime forces should be out of the de-escalation boundaries of Idlib, where Turkey has established observatory posts to oversee a fragile ceasefire along with Russians and Iranians.

Turkey has demanded that the regime should be withdrawn from territories to the boundaries of the Sochi agreement, otherwise, it will force Damascus to comply with the deal.

Russians back the regime offensive, while it violates the Sochi agreement.

But Turkey’s ongoing destructive operation could bring some minds in Moscow to their senses.

“The Moscow meeting could update the Sochi agreement according to developments on the ground,” Yalinkilicli said.

There are different scenarios about how the Sochi deal could be updated.

One of them is to recognise the M5 Highway, which links Damascus to Aleppo, as a borderline between Turkish-backed opposition forces and the Assad regime, according to Yalinkilicli.

If this scenario is accepted by both sides, the Turkey-backed opposition will control the western side of the crucial highway as the regime rules over the eastern side of the M5, which could be joint-patrolled by both Russia and Turkey, he says.

Russia and Turkey have already been conducting joint patrols in formerly YPG-held northeastern Syrian territories across Turkish-Syria border, since Ankara’s successful Peace Spring operation against the group, which is the Syrian wing of the PKK, a terrorist group.

“A new version of the Sochi agreement could come in force. As a result, Turkey could suspend its operation as Russia compels the regime to stop its offensive in Idlib,” Yalinkilicli said.

Yalinkilicli thinks that ensuring de-escalation in Idlib is essential “to protect the future of Russia-Turkey relations".

“But if both leaders could not reach an agreement, the political situation could move in a dire direction, which I do not want to put into words,” he said, implying a break-up.

Turkey has been shouldering most of the civil war’s burdens, from refugees to the threats emanating from the YPG presence across its border, reaching its own threshold, he says.

As a result, it will not tolerate more troubles wherever they might come, Yalinkilicli concluded, calling Russians to treat Turkey more cautiously.

In the wake of the Moscow meeting, Devlet Bahceli, Turkey’s Nationalist Movement party (MHP) leader, who is the main ally of Erdogan, has also warned both Russia and Syria in strong terms in a speech today.

“I am warning you. Turkey does not kid around. Russia and Syria should not force Turkey’s patience anymore,” Bahceli said.

Source: TRT World