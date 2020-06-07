Fast News

The novel coronavirus has killed over 400,000 people since the outbreak started. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 7:

A man walks past a worker displaying a sheet of paper reminding people against group gatherings in a barricaded area of Victoria Park in Hong Kong on June 4, 2020,. (AFP)

Sunday, June 7, 2020

China reports six new Covid cases, five asymptomatic cases



China reported six new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, three more than the previous day.

Five of the new cases, recorded by late Saturday, involved travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

One locally transmitted case was found in the southern island province of Hainan.

The NHC also confirmed five new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with two the previous day.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,036. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

Brazil reports 904 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours -health ministry

Brazil reported an additional 904 virus deaths and 27,075 new cases over the last 24 hours, data released by the health ministry showed late on Saturday.

The Latin American nation has registered 35,930 total coronavirus deaths and 672,846 confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases, 341 deaths



Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 3,593 new confirmed cases of the virus infection and 341 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 113,619 cases and 13,511 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

UK's Johnson eyes relaxation of Covid lockdown, extra spending

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speeding up government investment plans in a bid to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday.

The Sunday Times said Johnson wanted to relax planning restrictions that stop many pubs, cafes and restaurants from using outside areas, and also to make it legal to hold weddings outside - something currently limited to Jews and Quakers.

France reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,142



France’s coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose more slowly on Saturday, while the number of people in intensive care continued to fall, government data showed.

The number of deaths from the Covid-19 disease increased by 31, or 0.1 percent, from the previous day to reach 29,142, according to data posted on the government’s website.

That compared with 46 deaths, or a 0.2 percent rise, reported on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 579 to 153,634, the government data showed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies