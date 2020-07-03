Fast News

At least 2 people have been killed and more than 70 others injured as ambulances, air ambulances and medical teams continue rescue work at the blast site.

Smoke rises after a blast at a fireworks factory in Turkey's Sakarya province on July 3, 2020. (AA)

A large explosion has rocked a fireworks factory in northwest Turkey's Sakarya province.

At least 2 people have been killed and more than 70 others have been injured in Friday's blast, Sakarya Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said.

There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya, Kaldirim said.

Some of those injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Turkey's Interior Minister Suleman Soylu, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Social Minister Zehra Selcuk reached Sakarya soon after to monitor the situation on the ground.

Patlamada 50'ye yakın yaralı hastanede tedavi altına alındı. 1 kişinin durumu ağır. Bölgede patlamalar aralıksız sürüyor. #Sakarya pic.twitter.com/Na8xxymiCw — Sakarya'nın Sosyal Mekanı (@adaburadacom) July 3, 2020

Several firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory, which is away from residential areas.

Explosions were continuing, hampering efforts to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known.

Earlier, television video showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory.

HaberTurk television said authorities blocked roads leading to the factory. Families rushed to the site for news of their loved ones.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies