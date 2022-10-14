Fast News

The incident happened at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra in Bartin province.

Rescue work is under way at the site after the incident. (AA)

Nearly 50 coal miners have been trapped hundreds of metres below ground after an unexplained blast tore through a mine in northern Türkiye, the local governor has said.

Five people were trapped 350 metres (385 feet) below ground and another 44 at another location 300 metres below ground at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra in Bartin province, local governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters late on Friday.

She said eight miners had managed to crawl out of the damaged pit on their own and were now receiving medical assistance.

"Our rescue efforts continue," Arslan said.

The explosion occurred 300 metres below the entrance of the mine at around 1515GMT, the Bartin Governor's office said.

The cause of the blast at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises (TTK) mine was under investigation.

Turkish TV footage showed people being carried to ambulances, with emergency personnel crowding the area.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dispatched Energy Minister Fatih Donmez and Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to the scene, according to local media.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies