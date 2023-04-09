Fast News

Holiday service was held at historic Saint Peter Church, the world’s first cave church, which remains largely intact following quakes which killed more than 50,000 people.

Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians. (AA)

Christians in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, despite severe damage from twin earthquakes this February, have held Easter Mass on Sunday to mark one of the most important holidays for the Christian faith.

As the Catholic Church in Hatay’s Iskenderun district was destroyed by the quakes, Easter services were held at the historic Saint Peter (Pierre) Church, the world’s first cave church, which remained largely intact following the temblors.

Ft. Antuan Ilgit, vicar general and episcopal chancellor of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, who directed the mass, said that they had a different and quite difficult Easter preparation period this year due to the quakes.

Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya (Antioch) region of the Apostle Peter's early ministry, around 38-39 A.D., the Saint Peter cave church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral, according to UNESCO.

More than 50,000 people were killed on February 6 when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck numerous southern and southeastern Turkish provinces.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

Source: AA