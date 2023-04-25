Fast News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan resumes live TV interview after a brief pause, saying he had developed a "stomach flu".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) makes statements during a joint live broadcast of Ulke TV and Kanal 7 channels in Ankara. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has interrupted a live TV interview before returning and apologising, saying he had developed a stomach bug.

The Turkish leader on Tuesday gave three campaign speeches heading into parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14.

He was due to close out the night by appearing live for a joint interview with Ulke TV and Kanal 7.

However, due to his busy schedule, Erdogan's TV appearance began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then cut off in the middle of a question 10 minutes into the show.

The camera captured the reporter asking the question stand up from his chair when the broadcast cut off.

Live stream continued about 10 minutes later, with Erdogan apologising for getting sick.

"Yesterday and today were hard work. That's why I got a stomach flu," Erdogan said.

"At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience's forgiveness."

The Turkish leader then took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.

Türkiye is heading towards an election cycle in mid-May when the political acumen of 69-year-old President Erdogan will be challenged by the joint-opposition alliance's presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Since being elected as the mayor of Istanbul in 1994, Erdogan has not lost a single election against any opponent and has, throughout his career, only lost twice — during his first two campaigns — in the 1980s.

On May 14, Erdogan — who won the previous two presidential elections in 2014 and 2018 — seeks to be elected as the president of the Republic of Türkiye for another term, backed by the People's Alliance, a political coalition of the Justice and Development Party [or AK Party], Nationalist Movement Party [MHP], BBP, Yeniden Refah Party and HUDA PAR.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies