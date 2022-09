Fast News

Israeli PM Yair Lapid and Türkiye President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during UN General Assembly in New York, Lapid's office says.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, as relations between the two countries thaw.

Lapid's office said he would travel to New York on Monday night, ahead of an address to the General Assembly on Thursday.

A source said the meeting with Erdogan would take place on Tuesday.

Last month, Türkiye and Israel announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following years of strained relations.

In May, Mevlut Cavusoglu became the first Turkish foreign minister to visit Israel in 15 years.

Erdogan described a fence-mending visit to Ankara by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March as "a turning point in our relations".

Relations began to fray in 2008, following Israeli military aggression in Palestine's Gaza enclave.

Relations then froze in 2010 after the deaths of 10 civilians following an Israeli raid on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara, part of an aid flotilla trying to breach the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

A brief reconciliation lasted from 2016 until 2018 when Türkiye withdrew its ambassador and expelled Israel's envoy over the killing of Palestinians.

More than 200 Palestinians in Gaza were shot dead by Israeli forces during protests near security fence in 2018 and 2019.

Erdogan in US

In New York, Erdogan on Tuesday will address the UNGA whose 77th session is being held under the theme "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges."



He will meet UN chief Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the session.



The Turkish president will likely receive representatives of US-based Turkish non-governmental organisations and Jewish groups and attend an event organised by the Türkiye-US Business Council.

Erdogan is also expected to attend a reception by US President Joe Biden in honour of the heads of delegations.

