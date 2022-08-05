Fast News

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russian city of Sochi to discuss Syria, Ukraine, bilateral ties and international issues.

Talks between Ankara and Moscow on developments in Syria will "bring relief to the region," the Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said ahead of a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I believe that our handling of the developments in Syria on this occasion will also bring relief to the region," Erdogan said, speaking before the bilateral meeting with Putin in the Russian coastal city of Sochi on Friday.

He underlined that the meeting would be "very important" for putting forward the role played by Türkiye and Russia in the region.

Erdogan also said Türkiye values cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism, adding that the eyes of the world are on Sochi.

According to the Turkish Presidency, Erdogan and Putin will discuss regional and international issues, as well as relations between Türkiye and Russia.

The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting and then chair talks between delegations.

Turkish President Erdogan after being welcomed by Russian President Putin in Sochi:



- Discussions on Syria high on our agenda

- We'll have talks on other regional issues

Supplying Europe with Russian gas

Putin praised Erdogan for his role in signing a historic deal to unblock grain exports, which also includes deliveries of Russian foodstuff and fertilisers.

On July 22 Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a historic deal brokered by Ankara to reopen three Ukrainian ports for exports of Ukraine grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turning to natural gas, Putin said: "TurkStream, whose construction we completed some time ago, is one of the most important arteries for supplying Europe with Russian gas."

He stressed that TurkStream is "running smoothly," adding that the European countries should be grateful to be able to buy Russian gas via Turkish Stream.

Strategic projects

The 930-kilometre (578-mile) pipeline will transport Russian gas under the Black Sea through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary, with another section reaching Türkiye.

With a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year, the project is the world's largest-diameter offshore gas pipeline installed at such depths.

Noting that Russia has many strategic projects being carried out together with Türkiye, Putin said Moscow hopes to boost its trade volume with Türkiye.

Putin also expressed hope that a memorandum on developing trade and economic ties would be signed during the meeting.

