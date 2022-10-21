Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is still hopeful that he will bring Russian and Ukrainian presidents to the negotiation table for regional peace.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Putin and Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end it.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced optimism on the extension of the landmark Istanbul grain deal signed by Russia and Ukraine in July this year with the help of Türkiye.

President Erdogan said on Thursday while "no obstacle" can prevent the extension of the deal, signed four months ago amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russian fertiliser can be shipped to world markets as well.

"There is no obstacle to extending the shipping agreement. I saw this again in my phone call with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy last night and in my meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. But in the meantime, if there is any blockage, there is no obstacle for us to overcome," Erdogan told reporters while returning from a trip to Azerbaijan.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its November 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

Close contacts

Erdogan said that under the deal, more than 8 million tons of Ukrainian grain had been supplied to world markets aboard 363 ships as of Thursday, adding that 62 percent of Ukrainian shipments had went to Europe, 19.5 percent to Asia, 13 percent to Africa, and 5.3 percent to Middle Eastern countries.

Türkiye has been in close contact with both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Putin and Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end it.

"We are not hopeless. It is our hope that we will continue on the road for peace by bringing the two leaders together," he added.

Source: AA