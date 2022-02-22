Fast News

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate in the conflict, warning Russia against invading Ukraine.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine was "unacceptable".

"We see this decision by Russia as unacceptable. We repeat our call for common sense and respect for international law by all sides," Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday.

He called upon all parties to respect international laws.

NATO member Türkiye is a maritime neighbour with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.

"If both the UN Security Council members and other countries accept, we will take our place in this meeting which (Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy proposed as UNSC-Türkiye-Germany joint summit," he said.

"The statements of the US and the oddities at the Munich Conference are not clear for what purpose they work."

He said that "The Munich Conference was nothing more than a NATO Summit."

Three-way summit

Erdogan, who has friendly ties with both Russia and Ukraine, has sought to host the two countries' leaders for a three-way summit in Türkiye to ease tensions.

He visited Kiev earlier this month for talks with Zelenskyy whom he said looked "favourably" to a Türkiye-hosted summit.

And he was expecting a response from Russian President Putin.

"And if Mr Putin also looks on this positively, we can, God willing, come together in Istanbul or Ankara," Erdogan said last week.

Erdogan's statement came after Russia officially recognised Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states and signed agreements with their separatist leaders in the Kremlin.

