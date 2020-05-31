Fast News

President Erdogan inaugurates new emergency hospital in Istanbul named after Dr Murat Dilmener, a Turkish doctor and academic who died from coronavirus on May 3.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C), Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay (L) and Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca (R) cut the ribbon as they attend the opening ceremony of Yesilkoy Prof Dr Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey on May 31, 2020. (AA)

Turkey's president on Sunday opened an emergency hospital in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul as part of the country's continued fight against the pandemic, saying the country has prevented the spread of the pandemic.

The new Yesilkoy Prof Dr Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital in Istanbul is named after a Turkish doctor and academic who died from coronavirus on May 3.

Attending the opening ceremony were Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and other top officials.

Speaking at the opening, Erdogan stressed the importance of emergency hospitals in the country.

"Thank Allah, we have prevented the spread of the pandemic even without a need for additional capacity we created here [in the new hospital]," he said.

The emergency hospitals put into service in the country in only two months during the Covid-19 constitute "an exemplary model", he stressed.

The country is making "very serious" progress in the health tourism, Erdogan added.

Recoveries rising

Turkey on Friday opened an emergency hospital in Istanbul, Dr Feriha Oz Emergency Hospital –– named after a world-renowned Turkish pathologist who also died from the virus this April.

Covid-19 recoveries have steadily rose in Turkey over the past weeks, reaching almost 127,000 on Saturday.

The country’s overall case count stands at 163,103, including 4,515 fatalities.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 370,000 lives in 188 countries and regions, with more than six million cases reported worldwide, including over 2.58 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Source: AA