Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international issues.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks, followed by a joint news conference on Tuesday. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks, followed by a joint news conference on Tuesday.

Erdogan and Abbas will exchange views on Türkiye-Palestine relations and latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict, as well as other regional and international issues, according to the Turkish Presidency.

They will also discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Abbas’ three-day visit comes as Türkiye and Israel take steps to normalise ties, including last week’s decision to restore full diplomatic relations and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

Ankara, however, has repeatedly emphasised that there will be no change in its stance on the Palestine issue as it continues to support the two-state solution to end the decades-long conflict.

READ MORE: Türkiye's stance on Palestine will not change: Cavusoglu

READ MORE: The normalisation of ties with Israel has another target: Turkey

Source: AA