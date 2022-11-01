Fast News

Türkiye steps up diplomatic efforts to salvage the Ankara-brokered grain deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow says it suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kiev of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. (Reuters Archive)

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in the coming days with the aim of restoring the grain export deal, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"Our president will speak with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy in the coming days," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Tuesday.

"We believe we will overcome this... (The grain deal) benefits everyone."

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports - Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny - for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Turkish efforts

Türkiye stepped up diplomatic efforts to salvage the Ankara-brokered grain deal signed by warring nations Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has said it has suspended its participation for an indefinite time after accusing Kiev of a "massive" attack on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Saturday.

The agreement set to be renewed on November 19 aimed at reducing the global food crisis stoked by Russia's offensive on Ukraine in late February and had already allowed more than 9.7 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported.

President Erdogan said on Monday Türkiye would pursue efforts to keep the agreement in force despite Russia's hesitation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies