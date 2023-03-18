Fast News

Mevlut Cavusoglu says he has 'frank' talks with his Egyptian counterpart, stressing that mechanisms between Türkiye and Egypt will be revived.

Ankara and Cairo need to work "more closely" for the region, Cavusoglu says. (AA)

Türkiye will upgrade its diplomatic relations with Egypt to ambassador level "as soon as possible", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said during a visit to Cairo.

"I'm very glad that we are taking concrete steps for normalising relations with Egypt... We will do our best not to rupture our ties again in future," Cavusoglu told a joint news conference on Saturday with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"I am sure that we will have the opportunity to raise diplomatic ties to the highest level as soon as possible," Cavusoglu said at the news conference alongside Shoukry, following talks on bilateral relations, along with regional and international issues.

'Frank talks'

The minister said he had "frank" talks with Shoukry, stressing that mechanisms between Türkiye and Cairo will be revived.

Ankara and Cairo need to work "more closely" for the region, Cavusoglu said, adding: "We will develop our cooperation on regional issues as well."

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew the late president Mohammed Morsi.

Cavusoglu is the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye after 11 years.

Erdogan-Sisi meeting

Cavusoglu also underlined that Ankara would never forget the support given by Cairo after last month's powerful earthquakes.

"I especially would like to thank the Egyptian government and people once again for the support they gave us after the earthquake in Türkiye," he added.

After the quakes, Shoukry visited quake-hit Adana and Mersin provinces, and his visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi was among the leaders who made a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following the earthquakes, offering his condolences to the quake victims.

For a possible future meeting between the presidents, Cavusoglu said he and Shoukry were making preparations, adding that Erdogan and Sisi might meet after Türkiye's upcoming elections, scheduled for May 14.

For his part, Shoukry said that the development of Turkish-Egyptian relations is in the interest of both countries.

