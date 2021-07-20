Fast News

Ankara has offered to deploy troops at Afghanistan's Kabul airport after NATO fully withdraws and has been in talks with the United States for several weeks.

Turkish President Erdogan after performing Eid al Adha prayers in Lefkosa, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on July 20, 2021. (AA)

Turkey's President Erdogan has called on the United States to meet "conditions" that cover financial, logistical and diplomatic support before Ankara can run and guard Kabul airport upon the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Turkey has been negotiating with US defence officials over its offer to help secure and run Kabul airport, which is key to allowing countries to retain a diplomatic presence in war-torn Afghanistan after US troops exit the country.

Erdogan and US President Joe Biden discussed the issue in their first face-to-face meeting on the margins of a NATO summit in June.

Ankara willing to talk with Taliban

"We are right now looking positively" to the idea of running Kabul airport after US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, Erdogan told journalists in a televised address from Lefkosa in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

"But we want America to meet some conditions," he said.

"What are they? Firstly, America will stand by us in diplomatic relations. Secondly, they will mobilise their logistical means for us... and the other one is that there will be serious problems on financial and administrative issues, and they will give necessary support to Turkey," he added.

"If these conditions can be met, we, as Turkey, are planning to operate the Kabul airport."

"There's now a new era" in Afghanistan, Erdogan said while repeating Ankara's willingness to talk with the Taliban.

"The Taliban, who held some talks with America, should be able to talk about these issues with Turkey more comfortably," he said.

"I believe we can reach an agreement."

Last week, the Taliban called Turkey's offer to secure and run Kabul airport "reprehensible".

Taliban should 'end the occupation'

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the government in Kabul and re-impose harsh rule.

The Taliban, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, has called Turkey's plan reprehensible. Ankara and others have said the airport must stay open to preserve diplomatic missions there.

Before leaving for Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Monday, Erdogan said the Taliban should "end the occupation".

On Tuesday, he said Turkey-Taliban talks would overcome any problems and should be more comfortable than past US-Taliban talks.

READ MORE: It’s still too early too herald a Taliban victory in Afghanistan

READ MORE: Erdogan: Taliban should end Afghanistan ‘occupation’

Source: TRTWorld and agencies