Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar expressed frustration over the European Union's attitude to the issue of eastern Mediterranean, saying instead of contributing to the solution, the EU has become a part of the deadlock.

Turkish frigate Gediz carried out surface, air defence fire drills. (AA)

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said that EU does not have authority to set or change rules or draw borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In an exclusive interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Akar said the EU does not contribute to the solution and has become a part of the deadlock.

On NATO's meditation efforts, Akar said although Greece is reluctant and trying to slow down the efforts to resolve the issue with preconditions, Turkey supports holding the meetings.

He said French President Emmanuel Macron is adding fuel to the fire in the Eastern Mediterranean and making it harder to solve problems.

Naval drills

Turkish forces have carried out surface and air defence fire drills in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Our TCG [Turkish Republic Ship] GEDIZ Frigate successfully performed its surface and air defence fire practice under the activities of operational readiness in [the] Eastern Mediterranean Sea on 17 September 2020,” the National Defence Ministry said in a tweet on Friday.

Our TCG GEDİZ Frigate successfully performed its surface and air defense fire practice under the activities of operational readiness in eastern Mediterranean Sea on 17 September 2020. https://t.co/ncibLIBA9Q — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) September 18, 2020

Escalating tensions

Greece has disputed Turkey’s energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships, with military escort, to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

In order to reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure the fair sharing of the region’s resources.

Deconfliction talks

Greece and Turkey have resumed high-level political contacts to try and de-escalate a row over offshore energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Stelios Petsas, the Greek government spokesman, said on Thursday that direct contacts restarted after Turkey called to port a warship-escorted survey vessel at the weekend from an area where Greece claims exclusive rights to potential undersea gas or oil deposits.

The discussions, Petsas said, were taking place between aides to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Also on Thursday, Turkish and Greek military delegations held a fourth round of talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels in the hope to lower tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region.

Ongoing standoff

Turkey believes that the EU unfairly backs Greece in a maritime dispute that stretches back decades but which gained added importance with the discovery of large natural gas deposits in recent years.

The standoff appeared to be cooling off when Turkey's Oruc Reis research vessel and its accompanying fleet of warships ended their month-long mission in the area and pulled back to the harbour last weekend.

But Turkey stressed that the vessel was only undergoing planned maintenance and would soon continue its exploration in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The Turkish navy on Tuesday also announced the extension of the Yavuz drill ship's stay in contested waters until October 12.

