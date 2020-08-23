Fast News

Disaster and Emergency Management Authority teams have been mobilised from surrounding provinces, as well as Ankara, to the area.

Heavy rain in Giresun's Dereli district damaged many workplaces after the river overflowed in the district center. (AA)

At least three people are dead and 11 still missing after flooding triggered by heavy rain in Turkey's Black Sea region of Giresun.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday, the morning after the flooding, that Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) teams have been mobilised from surrounding provinces, as well as Ankara, to the area.

"Unfortunately, we found three death bodies in Giresun. One of them gendarme personnel, two are citizens. Our search and rescue efforts are currently underway for 11 citizens."

Soylu, who arrived at the scene, said among the missing were five gendarmerie officers and an excavator operator.

They men went missing after a five metre high culvert collapsed.

"Until now, our teams have rescued 127 people," Soylu added.

Search and rescue

Giresun's Governor Enver Unlu said about a number of stranded people who've not been identified and several others had been rescued.

These included some at a wedding hall and on a highway.

He said efforts to get to those who are stranded continued on Sunday and crews are working on opening access to roads for rescue vehicles with heavy equipment to enter.

Floods caused vehicles to drift and buildings were also badly damaged.

Soylu said, "Not a single shop is left standing in this area. We will stand by our citizens and do everything to heal their wounds and rebuild."

Source: AA