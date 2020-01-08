Fast News

The soldiers were targeted when a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint in the zone that falls under the Operation Peace Spring.

Turkish soldiers carry Turkish flags during a parade. (Reuters)

Turkey's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that four Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in Syria.

The soldiers were killed when a vehicle bomb exploded during a road check within the zone monitored by the Turkish military as part of the Operation Peace Spring, the statement said.

“I wish Allah’s mercy on our heroic soldiers who were killed in the bomb attack [while performing their duties] in the Operation Peace Spring area and I offer my condolences to their families and our beloved nation," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communication director, said in a tweet.

"We will continue to fight inside and outside our borders until the last of terrorist that poses threat to our country is eliminated.”

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there - Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA