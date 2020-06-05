Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 390,000 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 5:

Relatives pay their respects as health workers cover the body of a Covid-19 victim at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, June 4, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, June 5, 2020

India reports biggest single-day spike in cases

India registered more than 9,800 new cases of the coronavirus in another biggest single-day spike.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases reached 226,770, with 6,348 deaths, 273 of them in the past 24 hours. The overall rate of recovery is around 48 percent.

There has been a surge in infections in rural areas following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities after the lockdown in late March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced India’s contribution of $15 million to the international vaccine alliance during his address to the virtual Global Vaccine Summit hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Czechs drop travel curbs for Austria, Germany, Hungary

The Czech government agreed to fully open its borders with neighbours Austria and Germany and also allow unrestricted travel with Hungary from noon on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Twitter.

The decision follows Thursday's full opening of the border with Slovakia

Thailand reports one new case, no new deaths



Thailand reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, taking its total confirmed cases to 3,102, of which 58 have been fatalities.

The new case was a Thai man who had returned from Kuwait and was in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre. A total of 2,971 patients have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 183,271

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 183,271, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 26 to 8,613, the tally showed.

New Zealand extends wage subsidy scheme

New Zealand said that it was extending its wage subsidy scheme to help an additional 40,000 businesses keep staff employed as they recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

After feedback from businesses, the government decided to change the required revenue drop threshold for firms to apply for wage subsidy to 40 percent from 50 percent, finance minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

Robertson said small businesses would also be given more time to apply for a cashflow loan scheme.

Brazil's official coronavirus death toll passes Italy



Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy's, according to official figures.

The South American country reported a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021, behind only the US and Britain.

Brazil has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the health ministry said – the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the US.

Experts say under-testing in Brazil means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires

Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown in Buenos Aires, the capital, and some other parts of the country until June 28, as confirmed virus cases continue to rise, surpassing 20,000 earlier in the day.

The three-week extension of the lockdown, which had been due to expire June 7, will impact the capital city, the province of Buenos Aires and some other areas that account for the highest concentration of confirmed infections, President Alberto Fernandez said during a press conference.

The rest of the country will move to a phase of "mandatory and preventive social distancing".

Mexico sees record increase in cases, 816 more deaths

The number of virus infections in Mexico surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America's major nations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier defended his government's handling of the outbreak after reported deaths spiked this week. Health officials said the fatalities included many deaths that happened weeks ago and have now been reclassified.

Thursday's additions bring Mexico's tally to a total of 105,680 cases and 12,545 deaths.

China reports five new cases, no deaths

China is reporting five new confirmed virus cases, all of them brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country.

No new deaths were reported, continuing a trend stretching back weeks.

Chinese officials say just 66 people remain in treatment and 299 more are under isolation and being monitoring as suspected cases.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 83,027 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Spain study confirms few have developed antibodies to virus

A second round of random testing in Spain for antibodies to the virus indicates that a third of those infected do not develop symptoms, Spanish health authorities said.

National Epidemiological Center Director Marina Pollán called the data released Thursday “a wake-up call for public health" that shows "it is not possible to control (an outbreak) by just considering those who are symptomatic".

Results from the latest round of the nationwide testing confirmed the preliminary finding published three weeks ago showing that blood tests had detected the IGG antibody against the virus in only 5 percent of the 63,000 participants.

California gov fears virus spread amid protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s concerned about the spread of the virus as thousands of people gather for protests against police brutality across the state.

He said Thursday while visiting Stockton the state should prepare for an increase in the positive test rate because of both the protests and the reopening that’s underway.

