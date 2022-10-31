Fast News

Earlier this month Turkish President Erdogan said he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Putin to create a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 13, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Türkiye quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies.

“I have no doubt that gas purchase contracts will be made using the transit hub in Türkiye,” Putin said.

Putin made his remarks at a news conference.

Earlier this month Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Putin to create a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

"Türkiye will be a hub for natural gas as well. In our last meeting, we agreed with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on this issue." Erdogan has said earlier.

"We will create a hub here with gas coming from Russia," he added.

"And in his own words, Putin announced to the world that 'Europe can get its natural gas from Türkiye'," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Western countries are concerned about solving the energy crisis but Türkiye "does not have such a problem."

On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with Putin, who had proposed building a natural gas hub in Türkiye.

Erdogan has repeatedly stressed his wish to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together at the negotiating table in Türkiye to end the conflict.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies