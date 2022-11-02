Fast News

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Athens blocks the pathway to justice on existing issues.

Asked about claims of Greece preparing an attack on Türkiye, Cavusoglu said it would mean Athens has "lost its senses." (AA)

Türkiye slammed Greece over its "insincere" and "dishonest" position on the Aegean and East Mediterranean issues.

Speaking at an event by the Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETA) think-tank based in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Athens blocks the pathway to justice on existing issues.

Asked about claims of Greece preparing an attack on Türkiye, Cavusoglu said it would mean Athens has "lost its senses."

Saying that Athens knows very well what it means to confront Ankara, the minister reminded Greece to "not look at who is behind you, but rather look at who you are facing."

READ MORE: Ankara dismisses Greek claims that Turkish forces entered their waters

Source: AA