Millions of residents in Turkey's commercial and cultural hub are staying at home upon government advice, as officials set out plans to combat the coronavirus.

Officials in Ankara have acted fact to ensure the country does not turn into a repeat of the situation in Italy and Iran.

As a result non-essential workers are being told to work from home instead and avoid all non-essential travel.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would leave no stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic.

Istanbul is the most populous city in Turkey with 15.5 million and is also the financial capital of the country.

These images show the normally bustling streets of the transcontinental city largely free of pedestrians and traffic, a site that is unprecedented for locals and tourists alike.

A drone photo shows Sultanahmet Square largely empty of the usual crowd of tourists and venders. (AA)

Eminonu Square is normally packed full of commuters and tourists wanting visit attractions in nearby Sultan Ahmet and Galata. The Coronavirus scare has kept away locals and tourists alike. (AA)

Turkish officials are taking no chances when it comes to the virus, and have acted fast to ensure social distancing methods are enforced. (AA)

A handful of people took to their normal routines practicing social distancing methods, as an overwhelming majority kept away for fear of spreading the virus. (AA)

A man wearing mask is seen at Eminonu Square in the hear of Istanbul's old city. (AA)

People near the Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul wear face masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. (AA)

Workers in hazard gear move in to disinfect Sveti Stefan Church at Balat district as part of a campaign against the Covid-19 virus (AA)