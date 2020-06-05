Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed at least 390,000 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 5:

Health workers from Doctors Without Borders visit a squatters camp to conduct medical examinations and avoid the spread of the Covid-19 in Sao Bernardo do Campo, greater Sao Paulo area, Brazil, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (AP)

Friday, June 5, 2020

Brazil's official coronavirus death toll passes Italy



Brazil's death toll from the novel coronavirus has surged past 34,000 to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy's, according to official figures.

The South American country reported a new record of 1,473 deaths in 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 34,021, behind only the United States and Britain.

Brazil has now confirmed 614,941 infections, the health ministry said – the second-largest caseload in the world, behind the US.

Experts say under-testing in Brazil means the real numbers are probably much higher.

Argentina extends lockdown in Buenos Aires

Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown in Buenos Aires, the capital, and some other parts of the country until June 28, as confirmed virus cases continue to rise, surpassing 20,000 earlier in the day.

The three-week extension of the lockdown, which had been due to expire June 7, will impact the capital city, the province of Buenos Aires and some other areas that account for the highest concentration of confirmed infections, President Alberto Fernandez said during a press conference.

The rest of the country will move to a phase of "mandatory and preventive social distancing."

Mexico sees record coronavirus increase, 816 more deaths

The number of virus infections in Mexico surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America's major nations.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier defended his government's handling of the outbreak after reported deaths spiked this week. Health officials said the fatalities included many deaths that happened weeks ago and have now been reclassified.

Thursday's additions bring Mexico's tally to a total of 105,680 cases and 12,545 deaths.

China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

China is reporting five new confirmed virus cases, all of them brought by Chinese citizens from outside the country.

No new deaths were reported, continuing a trend stretching back weeks.

Chinese officials say just 66 people remain in treatment and 299 more are under isolation and being monitoring as suspected cases.

China has reported 4,634 deaths among 83,027 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Spain study confirms few have developed antibodies to virus

A second round of random testing in Spain for antibodies to the virus indicates that a third of those infected do not develop symptoms, Spanish health authorities said.

National Epidemiological Center Director Marina Pollán called the data released Thursday “a wake-up call for public health" that shows "it is not possible to control (an outbreak) by just considering those who are symptomatic.”

Results from the latest round of the nationwide testing confirmed the preliminary finding published three weeks ago showing that blood tests had detected the IGG antibody against the virus in only 5 percent of the 63,000 participants.

California gov fears virus spread amid protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s concerned about the spread of the virus as thousands of people gather for protests against police brutality across the state.

He said Thursday while visiting Stockton the state should prepare for an increase in the positive test rate because of both the protests and the reopening that’s underway.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies