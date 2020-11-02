Fast News

Friday's powerful earthquake shook Turkey's Aegean coast, killing more than 90 people and injuring hundreds as buildings gave way in Izmir.

Elif Perincek, 3, is pulled from the debris of collapsed buildings, some 65 hours after a magnitude-6.6 quake shook Turkey's Aegean Sea coast, in Izmir, Turkey on November 2, 2020. (Istanbul Fire Authority / AA)

A three-year-old girl has been rescued from a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir, bringing some hope to rescuers race against time to find survivors from Friday's devastating earthquake.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday the death toll in the powerful earthquake in the Aegean Sea has gone up to at least 91, making it the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade. Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said.

At least 994 people had been injured in Izmir and over 100 people were still being treated for their injuries, the disaster agency added.

Roughly 20 people were still believed to be in the rubble of one of the city apartment blocks where searches were continuing.

No place to call home

Some 1,225 aftershocks have hit the area since then, with 43 of them above magnitude 4, the disaster agency said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in the western Izmir province, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum updated the number of heavily damaged and destroyed buildings to 58.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city of Izmir, with 3,545 tents, 57 general-purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the zone, the disaster agency said.

At least 1,864 tents have been installed, with the set up of 2,038 underway.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was "determined to heal the wounds of our brothers and sisters in Izmir before the cold and rains begin." He added that Turkey stands by the "citizens affected by the earthquake."

Three-year-old rescued after 65 hours

Elif Perincek, 3, was pulled from debris in the Bayrakli district of western Izmir province nearly 65 hours after the quake.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and she was taken to hospital.

"A thousand thanks to you, my God. We have brought out our little one Elif from the apartment block," Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of AFAD, wrote on Twitter.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif’s mother Seher Dereli Perincek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem and her seven-year-old brother Umut Perincek were pulled from the rubble. Umut died, while the mother and the twins are under treatment.

Speaking to reporters following the rescue operation for Elif, firefighter Muammer Celik shared the intense emotions of pulling the girl out to safety, saying: “Elif held my finger […] I cleaned dust on her face.”

Celik said he took her out together with a co-worker and added that Elif did not leave his finger until they reached the first aid tent.

"That child deserves to live to the end," he said.

As firefighters, he said, they never lose hope "until the very last moment".

"We never lost hope for Elif, as well."

Among the first responders to reach Elif, Tolga Unsel, a paramedic from the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE), said that she was still when they reached her.

At first we thought she died, Unsel said, but later she moved her eyes when she was being extricated from the rubble. “It was truly a miracle for us.”

The rescuers said the hospital had admitted her to the ICU as a precaution.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.

Turkey's quakes

The Izmir earthquake was the deadliest in Turkey since one in the eastern city of Van in 2011 that killed more than 500 people. A quake in January this year killed 41 people in the eastern province of Elazig.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies