Senior UN official says "now is the time" for the world "to pay back that generosity" Türkiye provided to Syrians fleeing civil war and for its role in negotiating the Ukraine grain deal.

A United Nations representation has called on the international community to be generous to Türkiye, noting the help that the country provided to Syrians fleeing war and its efforts for the Black Sea grain deal.

“Türkiye has been a host to many refugees from different parts of the world, and particularly Syria. So, people should remember that and be generous because Türkiye has been generous to others,” UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Alvaro Rodriguez, told Anadolu news agency.

“Now is the time for the international community, to, in a sense, pay back that generosity now that Türkiye needs that,” he said.

Rodriguez's appeal comes as the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported at least two strong aftershocks at magnitudes 5.5 and 5.2 in Türkiye's central region.

On the disaster's14th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 40,642 as of Sunday morning. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,456.

Following are the latest updates:

People warm up next to a fire as they take a break from working on removing rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 6. (AFP)

Sunday, February 19, 2023

1113 GMT — More suspects detained as probe into collapsed buildings continues

At least seven more suspects have been reportedly detained as part of the continuing investigation into the collapsed buildings following the February 6 earthquakes.

According to reports on Sunday, the suspects were reportedly involved in the construction of allegedly sub-standard multi-storey buildings in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep.

1025 GMT — AFAD tells residents to be on alert amid strong aftershocks

The director of Türkiye's disaster management agency, AFAD, has warned citizens in earthquake-hit region of southeastern Türkiye to stay on alert after another 5.1 magnitude aftershock struck Kahramanmaras province on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre also reported at least two strong aftershocks at magnitudes 5.5 and 5.2 in Türkiye's central region.

0926 GMT — Türkiye's Akar says over 10,000 Syrians voluntary returned home since February 6 disaster

Turkish Minster of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on Sunday that since the February 6 earthquakes, an estimated 10,633 Syrians living in Türkiye have voluntarily returned to their home country, according to Anadolu news agency.

Akar was also quoted by news reports as saying that there are no truth to stories of a new influx of Syrian refugees into the country.

Since the 2011 civil war in Syria, an estimated four million fled to Türkiye, although it is unclear how many of them remained in the country or fled to other countries.

Many of the Syrians took refuge in southeastern Türkiye region, which was hit by two powerful earthquakes two weeks ago, leaving at least 46,000 people dead, mostly in Türkiye.

0858 GMT — Qatar renews support for recovery effort of Türkiye

Qatar has renewed its support for Türkiye as the earthquake-hit country slowly begins is recovery effort two weeks after the devastating February 6 disaster.

In a report published on Sunday, Anadolu quoted Qatar's ambassador to Türkiye, Sheikh Mohamed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani, as pointing out that Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim was the first to visit Türkiye after the disaster.

"Brotherhood requires this. We stand by Türkiye in good and bad times. We have unique relations. Both countries have stood by each other in every difficulty,” he said.

Sheikh Tamim donated nearly $14 million from his personal fund and overall donations from Qatar for the earthquake victims reached $46 million.

0837 GMT — Türkiye thanks foreign rescue teams, international community for help

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has posted a video expressing its gratitude to all countries that sent help and rescue teams to Türkiye following the deadly February 6 disaster.

As many as 11,000 rescue workers from at least 88 countries participated in the effort to find survivors from the quake.

Two weeks since two powerful earthquakes struck the country, many of the rescuers have already returned to their country.

Turkish Foreign Ministry shares video expressing deep gratitude to all countries that sent help and rescue teams to Türkiye

0735 GMT — Historical artifacts left intact in Gaziantep

Despite the magnitude 7.7 quake and its powerful aftershocks that left massive destruction across southeastern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria two weeks ago, some historical artifacts have remained intact, according to an Anadolu news agency report.

The disaster has left thousands of buildings, including heritage structures like centuries-old mosques, churches and synagogues destroyed.

But in Gaziantep, which is among the hardest hit areas, thousand-year old columns and tiles being preserved at one of the city's museums were left undamaged.

(VIDEO) Historical artifacts of great importance are unaffected by the powerful twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, in Gaziantep, Türkiye



Historical artifacts of great importance are unaffected by the powerful twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, in Gaziantep, Türkiye

0722 GMT — Bosnia and Herzegovina rescuers head home after saving 10 people

The 70 emergency personnel from Bosnia and Herzegovina have left Türkiye's southern region after completing their rescue work, helping save 10 people from the rubble near the epicentre of the quake.

The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina worked in Hatay, one of the hardest hit areas of Türkiye.

The team was assisted by three dogs, according to Anadolu news agency.

0634 GMT — Analysis shows February 6 quake lasted for 80 seconds

An analysis conducted by the Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute has found that the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Türkiye early morning of February 6 sent "three different shocks and lasted for about 80 seconds".

In another social media post on Twitter, Kandilli Observatory also reported that more than 5,700 aftershocks have already been recorded since the disaster.

On Sunday morning, one of the aftershocks recorded hit magnitude 4.6 with its epicentre in Kiriskal-Nurdagi area of Gaziantep.

0618 GMT — Azerbaijani mad rewarded for helping earthquake victims

An Azerbaijani man has been rewarded with a new car by a businessman as token of appreciation for helping earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Server Besirli had loaded aid materials into his old car for victims of the Türkiye disaster.

Azerbaijani man, Server Besirli, who loaded aid materials into his old car for victims of the earthquake, reportedly given new car by businessman as token of appreciation

0438 GMT — Free evacuation flights extended to March 1

Turkish Airlines has announced that it is extending until March 1 its free evacuation flights to individuals from the affected areas of the February 6 earthquake.

“Our evacuation flights from Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya and Şanlıurfa will continue free of charge until March 1, 2023. To facilitate the evacuation process, it is necessary to arrive at the airport with a reservation. Passengers with reservations will be given priority, and if there is a vacant seat, passengers without reservations will also be accepted," the company was quoted as saying in Turkish news reports.

The company has carried out over 3,000 flights since the disaster two weeks ago, serving at least 265,000 people. It also shipped 10,753 tonnes of relief materials.

