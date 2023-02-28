Fast News

Fault movements continue shaking southern Türkiye as the country strives to heal its wounds following wide-scale devastation caused by two powerful earthquakes earlier this month.

As relief efforts continue to assist the affected people, earthquakes continue to jolt Türkiye after two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck the country's south, as well as northern Syria, on February 6.

Since the powerful twin quakes centred in the Kahramanmaras province, over 10,200 aftershocks were recorded by Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD.

Two new major earthquakes have also struck Türkiye, one of 6.4 magnitude in hard-hit Hatay province on February 20 and another of 5.6 magnitude in Malatya just on Monday, causing further destruction and fatalities.

At least 44,374 people have died in Türkiye, and 5,914 people have been reported dead in Syria. Thousands of others were wounded.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

0218 GMT - Malatya jolted by 4.1 magnitude quake

After a 5.6 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least one person and wounded dozens a day earlier, Türkiye’s eastern Malatya province has again been jolted by a 4.1 magnitude quake.

According to data from AFAD, the quake centred in the Yesilyurt district struck at 0218 GMT (0518 am local) and had a depth of seven kilometres.

0134 GMT - US House passes resolution mourning deaths in Türkiye, Syria

In a 412-2 vote, the US House of Representatives has passed a resolution mourning the loss of life in the earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria, and condemning Syria's Bashar al Assad's regime for blocking UN aid through its border.

Introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina, it "condemns the efforts by the Assad regime of Syria to exploit the disaster to evade international pressure and accountability."

"American families offer sincere sympathies to the families who are mourning loved ones and nursing others back to health," said Wilson ahead of the voting.

"The Republic of Türkiye for over 70 years has been a valued NATO ally, and as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on US-Türkiye relations and Turkish Americans, I'm particularly supportive of their efforts to meet the needs of the impacted earthquake victims," he added.

(Elif Cansın Senol / TRTWorld)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies