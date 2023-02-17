Fast News

The United Nations appeals for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians following massive earthquakes that hit both countries, killing almost 44,000.

Friday, February 17, 2023

International aid agencies are stepping up efforts to help millions of homeless people, many sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars, 12 days after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing nearly 44,000.

On the disaster's12th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 38,044, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to 43,858.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

1410 GMT – Azerbaijan establishes tent city in southern Türkiye

Azerbaijan established a tent city in Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the last week’s twin earthquakes, with volunteers offering hot meals to victims.

The tent city manager, Colonel Halig Huseynov, told Anadolu Agency that right after the earthquake they moved to the region with a 720-person search and rescue team upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Stating that they are in the region to reduce the effects of earthquakes, Huseynov said that they will continue to stay in Türkiye until everything returns to normal.

“We have established 760 tents so far and are continuing to do so. Tents are for six people and there is a wood stove and electricity connection. Beds and all necessary equipment will be given by our team. We’ll do whatever it takes to be there for our brothers and sisters,” said Huseyinov.

“When we came to the earthquake region, we were devasted by the things we heard from the victims. This is not only Türkiye’s problem, it’s also Azerbaijan’s,” he added.

1405 GMR – Tireless team from Libya saves lives in Türkiye's 'hour of suffering'

“We helped save at least seven people,” said Bashir Blaeed, who is leading the Libyan rescue team in Türkiye.

Blaeed led a team of 105 search and rescue and medical personnel from Libya that reached Türkiye just a day after last week’s catastrophic earthquakes.

“We are with the Turkish people in this hour of suffering,” he told Anadolu Agency via an interpreter in Adana before their flight back to Libya.

“This is a humanitarian mission for our Turkish brothers. We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and mercy for the dead,” he added.

0840 GMT – Pakistan pledges to keep delivering tents for Türkiye quake victims

Pakistan's prime minister plans to meet with tent manufacturers in his country in order to provide more shelter to people in southern Türkiye, where millions have been displaced by last week's massive twin earthquakes.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview that when he returns to Pakistan on Friday, he will meet with manufacturers and ask them to produce winterised tents "as quickly as possible with the highest quality."

“And they will have to honour their commitments because our brothers and sisters in Türkiye are in dire need of tents,” Sharif pledged.

“We hope that by the end of this month, we will be able to send something like 1,300 tons of relief goods,” he said, adding that “in March, another 1700 tons and in April, about 600 tons of relief goods to be sent, with the bulk of this being winterized tents."

0745 GMT – Over 171,000 people displaced in Syria – aid group

At least 171,843 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria by last week's earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye, according to a Syrian humanitarian organisation.

"The UN aid is still within the minimum limits, where only 114 trucks have reached in one week, 93% of which came through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, despite the opening of two additional crossings," the Syria Response Coordination said in a statement.

It added that an additional 24 international trucks were expected to enter through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salameh crossings.

The organisation spoke of "general dissatisfaction in the region with the delay in the arrival of humanitarian aid from the UN," noting that the UN aid "did not exceed 25% of the total aid that entered northwestern Syria."

'Turkish people are very resilient, will build back better': Indian rescue leader

Expressing condolences to the victims of earthquakes, the leader of the Indian search and rescue team said he hoped Türkiye will “build back better” the disaster-hit regions because Turkish people are very resilient.

Türkiye is passing through “very bad times but I am pretty much sure that this country will bounce back very soon and I am sure (Türkiye) will build back better the affected cities,” said Col.

Gurminder Singh, who led India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Türkiye after two massive earthquakes hit the country on Feb. 06.

Singh said his three teams comprising 152 personnel were successful in saving two lives, two girls, 80 and 104 hours after the first earthquake hit Türkiye.

The NDRF teams, which flew into Türkiye on February 07, were deployed in Adana, Gaziantep, and Hatay while another group of 100 medics and para-medics from the Indian army is running a field hospital in Iskenderun city in southern Hatay province.

They are heading home tonight.

Acknowledging the environment of despair after the worst earthquakes to have hit Türkiye, Singh, however, said: “Turkish people are very resilient. It is a very resilient society.”

0740 GMT – Turkish people have track record to rebuild quickly: China's rescue team

Reminiscing about the "beautiful" reconstruction effort after the powerful 1999 earthquake in northwestern Türkiye, China's national rescue team leader said he believes Turkish people "will quickly build a nice society."

"I personally went to the Izmit earthquake zone in 1999. I've seen it (damage) there, too. Then, I witnessed Türkiye's beautiful reconstruction works," said Zhou Ming, director general of China's Department of Earthquake and Geological Disaster Rescue on Thursday.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmit in northwestern Türkiye on August 17, 1999, causing over 17,000 deaths.

"That's why I think the Turkish people will quickly build a nice society after this earthquake," the Chinese disaster worker told Anadolu Agency as he was heading back to his home country after taking part in search and rescue efforts in the city of Antakya, hit particularly hard by February 6 massive tremours.

In pictures: Close relatives of Mustafa Avci, 34, who was pulled alive from mounds of crushed concrete in Hatay province, celebrate and pray in a local hospital following Avci's rescue more than 260 hours after #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/TYxpZay3iu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 17, 2023

0715 GMT – Swiss rescuer lauds Türkiye quake victims' fortitude

A Swiss rescuer who participated in search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye said she cannot forget some of the touching moments there.

Monika Suter told the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger that during the mission, the memory of "the people still willing to share with us their last soup, out of gratitude" stayed in her mind.

Suter was part of an 87-member Swiss rescue team that was deployed in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, which was struck by two devastating earthquakes on February 6, along with 10 other provinces and northern Syria.

She said she was shocked after seeing the collapsed buildings in the cold.

"There was despair, but also hope. You cannot imagine that," she added.

👉 More here

2305 GMT — 2 men rescued from rubble 261 hours after quakes hit Türkiye

Two men aged 26 and 34 were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye’s Hatay province 261 hours two major earthquakes struck southern provinces in the country.

Search and rescue teams found Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, alive under the rubble in Antakya district.

They were then taken to a hospital.

2258 GMT — World wrestling body launches campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

United World Wrestling (UWW) kicked off a campaign to raise money for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Major earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and the northwest region of Syria on February 6, 2023. With the wrestling community also severely affected, United World Wrestling has set up a donation drive to support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquakes," the UWW said in a statement.

It added that people can donate via PayPal or a bank account.

👉 More here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies