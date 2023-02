Fast News

The United Nations appeals for more than $1 billion in funds for the Turkish relief operation just two days after launching a $400 million appeal for Syrians following massive earthquakes that hit both countries, killing almost 44,000.

Friday, February 17, 2023

International aid agencies are stepping up efforts to help thousands of homeless people, many sleeping in tents, mosques, schools or cars, 12 days after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing nearly 45,500.

On the disaster's12th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 39,672, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in 100 years.

The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to nearly 45,500.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

1840 GMT - UK looking at options to further support Türkiye following quakes

The UK will continue to explore options for further support to Türkiye following last week’s devastating earthquakes, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"I am in regular contact with my counterpart and friend [Turkish] Defence Minister Hulusi Akar," he said in a statement, adding that the UK is committed to helping its close partner Türkiye, having deployed flights, medics, and aid to support recovery efforts.

It also said the UK is leading NATO's response to the earthquakes, which killed or injured tens of thousands and left many in need, with three Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft helping to deliver NATO’s package of emergency support to Türkiye.

1804 GMT - Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in quake-hit village ask for aid to be delivered to needier regions

Heartened by the help they have gotten since last week’s powerful earthquakes, a group of Turkish citizens of Armenian origin in Hatay, southern Türkiye are now asking that aid be diverted to areas of greater need.

Although luckily no lives were lost as a result of the last week's quakes, the village of Vakifli in the Samandag district, population 130, saw some 30 residents fled the region for Istanbul out of fear following aftershocks.

Berc Kartun, the administrative head of Vakifli, told Anadolu that locals experienced great fear after the Feb. 6 quakes and shied away from entering their homes due to follow-up shocks.

1706 GMT - Lebanon to send more humanitarian aid for quake victims in Türkiye

Lebanon will send a ton of humanitarian aid for the quake victims in southern Türkiye, the Turkish ambassador to Beirut said.

“Until now, we have had the opportunity to send half a ton of humanitarian aid to Adana (province). Today, we plan to deliver 1 ton of blankets, heaters, materials, and food in coordination with Turkish Airlines,” Ali Baris Ulusoy told Anadolu Agency.

Lebanon has sent three search and rescue teams to Türkiye so far, Ulusoy added.

1518 GMT – US to continue providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye

US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake has said that his country will continue providing aid to the quake-hit regions in Türkiye.

“The US government through USAID (US Agency for International Development) has announced an initial tranche of a grant of $85 million and more will be announced soon,” Flake said.

Underlining that they also contribute through the UN, he said the American Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Türkiye chamber, raised nearly $50 million.

“When I talk to my former colleagues in the United States Senate and the House, I remind them that over the years, Türkiye has responded on five continents in more than 50 countries to earthquakes and floods, and other natural disasters. So they paid it forward. And now it's our turn to pay back,” he said.

1501 GMT – EU foreign ministers to start meeting by remembering quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

The meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers will start on Monday by remembering the victims of the February 6 earthquakes and assessing the bloc’s support for Türkiye and Syria, Anadolu News Agency learned.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will begin the meeting "by making a reference to the terrible earthquake and the very difficult humanitarian situation in Türkiye and Syria,” a senior EU official told Brussels-based reporters.

1429 GMT – Somalia launches fundraising campaign for quake victims in Türkiye

Somalia’s recently established Committee for the Relief of the Earthquake Victims in Türkiye has launched a fundraising campaign in the capital Mogadishu.

The launching ceremony held in Horn of Africa nation’s capital Mogadishu was attended by senior government officials, religious scholars, businessmen and civil societies.

At the launching ceremony, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said the goal is to raise $5 million in three days and announced that his government contributed $1 million to the quake relief campaign.

He said history will not forgive Somalia if it does not stand with our brotherly nation of Türkiye today, despite the difficulties Somalia is facing as a nation, including a drought and conflict.

Somali Interior Minister Ahmed Fiqi said Somalia has an opportunity to return some the countless support received from “our Turkish brothers and sisters”.

"It is a chance to show that Somalia does not forget her friend.”

1421 GMT – 'We still have hope,' brother of Ghanaian footballer missing after Türkiye quakes

Isaac Twasam has been hoping that his brother, Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu who went missing after the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, is found alive.

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor's Atsu was in Hatay when the disaster struck, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

"We are still looking for Atsu. We still have hope ... we are hopeful he is alive," Twasam told Anadolu.

Twasam said he saw many survivors come out of the building, and hopes Atsu was also rescued from the rubble and is under treatment in some hospital.

"I want to appeal to the hospitals. We are working with disaster agency AFAD to place his pictures in all hospitals in Türkiye," Twasam said.

1410 GMT – Bangladeshis continue providing relief goods to people affected by quakes in Türkiye

Scores of Bangladeshis have come to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) office in the capital Dhaka for the ninth day in a row with relief supplies for people affected by powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

While traffic gridlocks during peak hours are normal in the megacity of nearly 20 million people, people were seen coming to the TIKA office even on bicycles and walking in with boxes.

"I rode my bicycle here in half an hour and handed over the donations that I collected from my friends, close relatives, and colleagues," Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, an herbal medicine practitioner, told Anadolu Agency.

Mosques across Türkiye perform funeral prayers for those who lost their lives in #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/Y1nCYwm4su — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 17, 2023

1208 GMT – Russia continues humanitarian assistance to Türkiye

Russia continues providing humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said "taking into account the scale of the natural disaster in the Republic of Türkiye, we will certainly continue to assist it in eliminating the consequences of the disaster."

"Currently, the relevant Russian agencies are working on the requests received from the Turkish side, including the supply of necessary equipment, materials, and the collection and dispatch of humanitarian supplies to those in need through certain Russian regions," she said.

1208 GMT – Kuwait continues to stand with Türkiye in earthquake disaster

Acting swiftly after the disaster, Kuwait has carried out humanitarian aid activities on the state level, and also through NGOs, charities, private companies and citizens.

More than $67 million was collected with donations from more than 129,000 people and the support of organizations within a program organized by the Kuwait Ministry of Social Affairs on February 11 with the theme "Kuwait is with you."

Kuwaiti Minister of Social Affairs and Social Development Mai al Baghli visited Gaziantep on February 14 with a military cargo plane carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid materials to express her country's solidarity with Türkiye.

1126 GMT – FIFA Foundation to donate $1M in aid to Türkiye, Syria

The FIFA Foundation, a social entity established by the international football governing body, has said it will donate $1 million in "emergency humanitarian aid" following the February 6 devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, which have claimed the lives of over 44,000 people in total.

"The aid will be used to purchase and distribute essential humanitarian items, as well as to provide emergency and temporary shelter and protection," it said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA will continue to collaborate with the Turkish and Syrian football associations, "while monitoring the situation and deciding on further action."

In pictures: Azerbaijan builds tent city in Kahramanmaras province after #TurkiyeQuakes caused severe destruction in southeastern Turkish provinces and northern Syria pic.twitter.com/8CksvD5w20 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 17, 2023

1105 GMT – Azerbaijan establishes tent city in southern Türkiye

Azerbaijan established a tent city in Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the last week’s twin earthquakes, with volunteers offering hot meals to victims.

The tent city manager, Colonel Halig Huseynov, told Anadolu Agency that right after the earthquake they moved to the region with a 720-person search and rescue team upon the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Stating that they are in the region to reduce the effects of earthquakes, Huseynov said that they will continue to stay in Türkiye until everything returns to normal.

“We have established 760 tents so far and are continuing to do so. Tents are for six people and there is a wood stove and electricity connection. Beds and all necessary equipment will be given by our team. We’ll do whatever it takes to be there for our brothers and sisters,” said Huseyinov.

“When we came to the earthquake region, we were devastated by the things we heard from the victims. This is not only Türkiye’s problem, it’s also Azerbaijan’s,” he added.

0932 GMT – Tireless team from Libya saves lives in Türkiye's 'hour of suffering'

“We helped save at least seven people,” said Bashir Blaeed, who is leading the Libyan rescue team in Türkiye.

Blaeed led a team of 105 search and rescue and medical personnel from Libya that reached Türkiye just a day after last week’s catastrophic earthquakes.

“We are with the Turkish people in this hour of suffering,” he told Anadolu Agency via an interpreter in Adana before their flight back to Libya.

“This is a humanitarian mission for our Turkish brothers. We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded and mercy for the dead,” he added.

0840 GMT – Pakistan pledges to keep delivering tents for Türkiye quake victims

Pakistan's prime minister plans to meet with tent manufacturers in his country in order to provide more shelter to people in southern Türkiye, where millions have been displaced by last week's massive twin earthquakes.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview that when he returns to Pakistan, he will meet with manufacturers and ask them to produce winterised tents "as quickly as possible with the highest quality."

“And they will have to honour their commitments because our brothers and sisters in Türkiye are in dire need of tents,” Sharif pledged.

“We hope that by the end of this month, we will be able to send something like 1,300 tons of relief goods,” he said, adding that “in March, another 1700 tons and in April, about 600 tons of relief goods to be sent, with the bulk of this being winterized tents."

0745 GMT – Over 171,000 people displaced in Syria – aid group

At least 171,843 people have been displaced in northwestern Syria by last week's earthquakes centred in southeastern Türkiye, according to a Syrian humanitarian organisation.

"The UN aid is still within the minimum limits, where only 114 trucks have reached in one week, 93% of which came through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, despite the opening of two additional crossings," the Syria Response Coordination said in a statement.

It added that an additional 24 international trucks were expected to enter through the Bab al-Hawa and Bab al-Salameh crossings.

The organisation spoke of "general dissatisfaction in the region with the delay in the arrival of humanitarian aid from the UN," noting that the UN aid "did not exceed 25% of the total aid that entered northwestern Syria."

'Turkish people are very resilient, will build back better': Indian rescue leader

Expressing condolences to the victims of earthquakes, the leader of the Indian search and rescue team said he hoped Türkiye will “build back better” the disaster-hit regions because Turkish people are very resilient.

Türkiye is passing through “very bad times but I am pretty much sure that this country will bounce back very soon and I am sure (Türkiye) will build back better the affected cities,” said Col.

Gurminder Singh, who led India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Türkiye after two massive earthquakes hit the country on Feb. 06.

Singh said his three teams comprising 152 personnel were successful in saving two lives, two girls, 80 and 104 hours after the first earthquake hit Türkiye.

The NDRF teams, which flew into Türkiye on February 07, were deployed in Adana, Gaziantep, and Hatay while another group of 100 medics and para-medics from the Indian army is running a field hospital in Iskenderun city in southern Hatay province.

They are heading home tonight.

Acknowledging the environment of despair after the worst earthquakes to have hit Türkiye, Singh, however, said: “Turkish people are very resilient. It is a very resilient society.”

0740 GMT – Turkish people have track record to rebuild quickly: China's rescue team

Reminiscing about the "beautiful" reconstruction effort after the powerful 1999 earthquake in northwestern Türkiye, China's national rescue team leader said he believes Turkish people "will quickly build a nice society."

"I personally went to the Izmit earthquake zone in 1999. I've seen it (damage) there, too. Then, I witnessed Türkiye's beautiful reconstruction works," said Zhou Ming, director general of China's Department of Earthquake and Geological Disaster Rescue on Thursday.

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the city of Izmit in northwestern Türkiye on August 17, 1999, causing over 17,000 deaths.

"That's why I think the Turkish people will quickly build a nice society after this earthquake," the Chinese disaster worker told Anadolu Agency as he was heading back to his home country after taking part in search and rescue efforts in the city of Antakya, hit particularly hard by February 6 massive tremours.

In pictures: Close relatives of Mustafa Avci, 34, who was pulled alive from mounds of crushed concrete in Hatay province, celebrate and pray in a local hospital following Avci's rescue more than 260 hours after #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/TYxpZay3iu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 17, 2023

0715 GMT – Swiss rescuer lauds Türkiye quake victims' fortitude

A Swiss rescuer who participated in search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye said she cannot forget some of the touching moments there.

Monika Suter told the Swiss daily Tages-Anzeiger that during the mission, the memory of "the people still willing to share with us their last soup, out of gratitude" stayed in her mind.

Suter was part of an 87-member Swiss rescue team that was deployed in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province, which was struck by two devastating earthquakes on February 6, along with 10 other provinces and northern Syria.

She said she was shocked after seeing the collapsed buildings in the cold.

"There was despair, but also hope. You cannot imagine that," she added.

👉 More here

2305 GMT — 2 men rescued from rubble 261 hours after quakes hit Türkiye

Two men aged 26 and 34 were rescued from the rubble in Türkiye’s Hatay province 261 hours two major earthquakes struck southern provinces in the country.

Search and rescue teams found Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, alive under the rubble in Antakya district.

They were then taken to a hospital.

2258 GMT — World wrestling body launches campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye, Syria

United World Wrestling (UWW) kicked off a campaign to raise money for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

"Major earthquakes hit southeast Türkiye and the northwest region of Syria on February 6, 2023. With the wrestling community also severely affected, United World Wrestling has set up a donation drive to support relief efforts for those impacted by the earthquakes," the UWW said in a statement.

It added that people can donate via PayPal or a bank account.

👉 More here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies