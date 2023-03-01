Fast News

International aid focuses on reconstruction and long-term relief efforts in southern Türkiye and northern Syria three weeks after two 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes shook the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that his government would take all necessary measures to prepare cities for future disasters as the death toll from the devastating February 6 earthquakes surpassed a grim 45,000 mark.

According to Türkiye's disaster management agency AFAD, the death toll in the country's southern provinces has hit at least 45,089 people with more than 108,000 injured.

In northern Syria, at least 7,259 people have been reported dead - mainly in the rebel-held regions.

The UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths has told the UN Security Council that before the earthquakes 15.3 million people in Syria – 70 percent of the country’s population – needed humanitarian assistance.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes and at least 8.8 million people have been affected in Syria, according to the UN.

Following are the latest updates:

0708 GMT — Schools reopen in Diyarbakir

Some 478,000 students have returned to schools in Türkiye's Diyarbakir.

Around 1,766 schools reopened three weeks after the deadly February 6 earthquakes.

2305 GMT — Türkiye's envoy to Saudi Arabia thanks GCC for support

Türkiye's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has thanked the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for providing urgent relief to his country’s earthquake-hit areas. Fatih Ulusoy met with the leaders at the council's headquarters in Riyadh.

“During the meeting, cooperation opportunities between Türkiye and the GCC were also discussed,” Ulusoy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the council said in a statement that the newly appointed secretary general of the GCC, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, affirmed the keenness of the leaders of the GCC countries “to provide urgent relief to the afflicted and those affected by the earthquake(s).”

2002 GMT — Over 5M need assistance in Syria

The devastating earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye, also impacting northern Syria, have killed at least 50,000 people with many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, the UN humanitarian chief has said.

“Early assessments indicated 5 million people in Syria require basic shelter and non-food assistance,” Martin Griffiths said. “In many areas, four to five families are packed into tents, with no special facilities for older people, people with chronic illnesses or those with disabilities.”

As for Türkiye, the two very large earthquakes “caused an estimated $34.2 billion in direct physical damages,” the equivalent of 4 percent of the country’s 2021 GDP, according to a World Bank rapid damage assessment report released Monday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies