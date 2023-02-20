Fast News

Two weeks since the February 6 earthquakes struck Türkiye and left in its aftermath massive destruction and heavy death toll, pledges of financial aid and humanitarian support as well as expression of solidarity continue to pour into the country and neighbouring Syria.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged a further $100 million in aid after visiting the disaster-hit region, while UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar visited a Turkish relief centre in Edinburgh to reiterated their support for the victims.

In Uganda, Muslim students raised $10,000 to the quake victims, while Somalia's South West state donated $100,000 to Türkiye's relief fund.

As of Monday, February 20 – exactly two weeks since the disaster, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 41,020. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,834.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

Monday, February 20, 2023

0438 GMT – Turkish students in Italy express solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye

Turkish students in Italy held gatherings to express their support for Türkiye over this month’s devastating earthquakes.

Gathering outside Milan Cathedral on Sunday, the students, carrying Turkish flags, observed a minute of silence for the quake victims.

Later, the group, organised by the Turkish Students' Association in Milan, distributed leaflets in both Italian and English to raise awareness on fundraising campaigns over the twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye.

Meanwhile, another group of Turkish students held a gathering in Turin. The group, carrying Turkish flags and banners, called on Italian people to show support and solidarity with Türkiye.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies