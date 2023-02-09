Fast News

After two major earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, Ankara has mobilised teams to attend to the region and brought in international help. Some survivors were pulled out of the rubble after four days, but the death toll is sobering.

A 33 year-old mother, Serap Topal and her 5 year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal are rescued by the German and British rescue teams from under the rubble after 68 hours. (Mustafa Seven / AA)

Search and rescue teams, both local and international, are working endlessly to save as many people as they can trapped under the rubble.

Even though it is now the fourth day after the major quakes that shook Türkiye and its neighbouring Syria, not all hope is lost.

On the other hand, Türkiye’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said 12,873 people were killed and at least 62,937 others were injured in Monday’s quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province and over 9,000 people were rescued from the disaster-hit areas.

Thursday, February 9, 2023

0537 GMT - Mother and son rescued at 68th hour

A 33 year-old mother, Serap Topal and her 5 year-old son, Mehmet Hamza Topal were rescued by the German and British rescue teams from under the rubble after 68 hours of the 7.7 magnitude Kahramanmaras earthquake in Türkiye.

0530 GMT - Two rescued in Gaziantep after 76 hours

Three people were rescued from under rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Türkiye after three days.

0515 GMT - Young woman pulled alive from rubble after 70 hours

Leyla Akcam, 22, was rescued alive from the rubble 70 hours after the earthquake in Onikisubat district of Kahramanmaras province.

Three men, including a father and son survive 75 hours under rubble before being rescued in Gaziantep pic.twitter.com/CHFgJVusuE — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 9, 2023

2132 GMT - Turkish Airlines resumes mass evacuation from quake-hit zones

Turkish Airlines (THY) Press Advisor Yahya Ustun announced that there will be 170 evacuation flights from the earthquake zone today.

In his statement on his social media account, Yahya Ustun shared the following information, stating that the evacuation flights, which started on February 8, will be completed with a total of 173 flights this morning:

"Our evacuation operation, which we started at 07:00 this morning, is being carried out as planned despite the winter conditions. As of 23.50, our 80 flights have been completed and we have delivered 14 thousand 68 citizens to Istanbul and Ankara. We have completed our remaining 93 flights until 07:00 on 9 February, and 16 flights are still waiting at the airports. We will also evacuate 1,500 of our citizens."

Explaining the number of flights to be made from the disaster area today, Ustun said, "We will evacuate our citizens with 170 flights planned between 07:00 on February 9 and 07:00 on February 10."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies