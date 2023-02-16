Fast News

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that the funds will provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people affected by catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye.

The United Nations has launched an appeal for $1 billion to help victims in Türkiye of last week's devastating earthquakes that killed thousands of people and left millions more in desperate need of aid.

The money would "allow aid organisations to rapidly scale up vital support," including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

As the disaster entered its 11th day, the death toll in Türkiye rose to 36,187, making it the deadliest disaster in the country in a century. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, bringing the total death toll from both countries to over 42,001.

Following are the latest updates:

Thursday, February 16, 2023

1618 GMT — Egyptian associations in Türkiye collect $200K

This is in addition to five relief convoys, a donation campaign, evacuation of those trapped, and volunteer missions.

“Since the earthquake occurred on Feb. 6, Egyptian institutions have worked, in coordination with a number of official Turkish authorities, to launch a donations campaign amounting to 3.6 million Turkish lira until Wednesday evening," the organizations said in a statement.

1615 GMT — Seychelles donates relief items to Türkiye's earthquake victims

The Turkish Embassy in Nairobi has received a donation of 66 tonnes of relief products from the people of Seychelles.

The relief items received by the embassy include blankets, winter gear, and mattresses, which will be distributed to those affected by the disaster.

The Turkish Embassy in Nairobi accredited to Seychelles has expressed gratitude for the generosity of the Seychellois people.

1544 GMT — UN launches $1B humanitarian appeal for Türkiye

"Today the United Nations is launching a $1 billion humanitarian appeal for the people of Türkiye suffering from the most devastating earthquakes to hit the country in a century," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"The funding – which covers a three-month period -- will assist 5.2 million people and allow aid organisations to rapidly scale up vital support for Government-led relief efforts in a number of areas including food security, protection, education, water and shelter," said the statement.

Guterres said: "Türkiye is home to the largest number of refugees in the world and has shown enormous generosity to its Syrian neighbours for years".

1523 GMT — Iraq's relief airlift continues for quake-hit Türkiye: Iraqi diplomat

Iraqi Consul-General Hussein Abdelwahed has stressed that his country's relief airlift continues to extend aid to the affected people.

Abdelwahed whose Consulate General in the Turkish city of Gaziantep was badly affected by the earthquakes, said following the earthquakes, there were immediate directions from the Iraqi government to prepare for the relief mission.

He added that Iraq's early intervention came through the northern Iraqi Kurdish region by land convoys then followed by air cargoes from Baghdad airport to Gaziantep airport.

The consul-general noted that the relief materials included food items, medicines, blankets and first-aid kits.

1450 GMT — Sri Lankan plane carries relief goods from Bangladesh to Türkiye

A Sri Lankan flag carrier with nearly 11 tonnes of relief goods flew from Bangladesh to quake-hit Türkiye, according to official sources.

“Since last Friday, we have been carrying donations from Bangladesh to Türkiye on a regular basis by passenger airlines. Due to huge collections, we also arranged two big Turkish cargo flights that carried 200 tons of relief items.

But we are also trying to engage other international flights as a huge amount of donations is yet to be airlifted,” Ejaz Kadry, sales and traffic officer of Turkish Airlines, said.

He added that as part of that initiative, a Sri Lankan flight carried approximately 11 tons of relief items, including 250 tents, from Bangladesh to Türkiye.

1440 GMT — Turkish first lady thanks UAE, Azerbaijan, Qatar over quake support

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan thanked Azerbaijani first lady, UAE's mother of nation, and Qatari emir's mother for their support.

"We will not forget our Azerbaijani brothers who said 'Your pain is our pain'," Erdogan said on Twitter.

She expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their support with humanitarian aid planes, and the search and rescue teams.

1425 GMT — Bulgaria’s Turkish minority steps up aid drive for Türkiye

The minority’s religious authority, or grand mufti, said nearly $1.07 million has been collected for the earthquake victims in Türkiye, as reported by the Kircaalihaber news outlet.

Multiple aid campaigns by various Bulgarian and minority bodies for the victims are ongoing.

In Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of last week's 7.7 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks, doctors are offering tetanus shots to residents and also distributing hygiene kits. (AFP)

1316 GMT — Education of nearly 4M children disrupted: UNICEF

“Access to education is hampered for nearly four million children in the earthquake-affected areas,” UNICEF Türkiye said on its official Twitter account.

UNICEF said that the organisation was working with the government to resume education for out-of-school children by setting up learning spaces and offering supplies and training which are needed.

The organisation said that it was ensuring that children return to learning as soon as possible and that it was assessing damage to schools, making preparations for immediate repairs and establishing temporary learning spaces. In affected parts of Türkiye, schools have been suspended until March 1.

1315 GMT — Azerbaijan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

"Under Azerbaijan's First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva's instructions, another batch of humanitarian aid has been dispatched to the victims of the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye on Monday," a statement by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation read.

The statement said that the humanitarian aid weighing 105 tonnes, which contains heaters and tents, is being flown by plane to the region.

1310 GMT — Erdogan receives NATO chief

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara for talks.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg held a closed-door meeting at the presidential complex, according to the Turkish presidency.

1245 GMT — Djibouti contributes $1M in cash to Turkish relief efforts

Djibouti has donated $1 million in cash to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) and will also send a second batch of relief goods to people.

An official at the Turkish Embassy in Djibouti said that the Djibouti ambassador to Ankara had made the cash donation to AFAD the day before.

According to the official, who did not want to be identified, they are sending 10 generators, six industrial projectors, 113 blankets, 100 pullovers, and 35 thermal garments donated by Djibouti companies.

1200 GMT — Military doctors treat quake victims in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras

The mobile field hospital, which was established by the Turkish National Defense Ministry, has served around 1,000 patients since the third day of the earthquake.

A total of 74 personnel, including 10 military physicians, are on duty in 21 tents and 19 containers installed in the Necip Fazil City Hospital parking lot.

Mustafa Gerek, the head of military health services, said that the field hospital has many areas such as an intensive care unit and operating rooms.

“...unfortunately, the state hospital we are in could not start its activities fully because it was damaged in the earthquake. Our field hospital met the biggest need here,” Gerek said.

1105 GMT — Quakes in Türkiye deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory: NATO chief

Last week's deadly earthquakes in southern Türkiye were "the deadliest natural disaster on alliance territory since the foundation of NATO," the alliance’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

In a joint press conference, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Stoltenberg's visit is meant to show NATO’s solidarity with longtime member Türkiye.

Thanking the NATO chief for his "active role" since the very beginning of the disaster, Cavusoglu said: "The NATO Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Center has been coordinating this (NATO aid) assistance since the beginning. The NATO Council has also decided to send (residential) containers and tents that are suitable for winter conditions from their inventory to our country."

1045 GMT — Quakes in Türkiye also felt in Armenia 'in every sense' : Armenian envoy

The two earthquakes that jolted Türkiye last week were also felt in Armenia "in every sense," Yerevan's envoy for normalization of relations with Ankara said.

“Unfortunately, the pain we shared here brought us together, but we hope that one day, not happiness and disaster, but mutual cooperation will bring us together,” Ruben Rubinyan said during an interview in the city of Adiyaman, where Armenian rescuers have assisted in search and rescue operations.

Noting that earthquakes are not something foreign to Armenians, Rubinyan said both Turks and Armenians live in an earthquake zone.

"In such cases, there is only solidarity between societies. Armenia's aid to Türkiye in the face of this disaster reflects the feelings of the Armenian community," Rubinyan said.

Rubinyan also expressed his condolences and solidarity with Türkiye, adding that he hoped they can "achieve sustainable peace."

1040 GMT — Young woman rescued from rubble 248 hours after earthquake in Türkiye

Rescuers found Aleyna Olmez, 17, alive under the rubble in the Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Hacer Atlas, a member of the search and rescue team, who saved the young quake victim, said that they reached Olmez after long and tiring efforts.

Atlas said: "First we held her hand, then we took her out. She is in a very good condition, she can communicate. I hope we will continue to receive good news about her."

17 year-old girl Aleyna Ölmez rescued from rubble in Kahramanmaraş 248 hours after earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye https://t.co/Ds5qEgVy0a



📸: Mehmet Kaman pic.twitter.com/YxtyBAXSvZ — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) February 16, 2023

0925 GMT — Türkiye earthquake affecting country's GDP in 2023

The potential economic effects of the earthquake in Türkiye could result in a loss of up to one percent of the country's gross domestic product this year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in a report published.

The bank added this is a "reasonable estimate" due to the expected boost from reconstruction efforts later this year, which will offset the negative impact to infrastructure and supply chains.

"The earthquake affected to a large extent agricultural areas and areas where there is light manufacturing, so spillovers to other sectors are limited," EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik told Reuters news agency.

0913 GMT — More than 100 Palestinians killed by earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

At least 104 Palestinians have been reported killed by the earthquake that hit southern Türkiye and neighbouring Syria.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at least 53 Palestinians were confirmed dead in Türkiye while another 51 died in Syria.

0832 GMT — Nonstop rescue operations in Kahramanmaras turns into recovery operation

Three days of nonstop rescue operations carried out by Turkish and foreign volunteers in Kahramanmaras have now turned into a recovery operation.

TRT World's Melinda Nucifora, reporting from Kahramanmaras, said that rescuers have not detected signs of survivors.

0822 GMT— Death toll in Türkiye quakes climbs to 36,187

Türkiye's emergency agency reported that the death toll from last week's earthquakes has risen to 36,187.

That brings to 42,001 the total death toll in both Türkiye and Syria.

UPDATE: At least 36,187 people have lost their lives in all 11 affected provinces after #TurkiyeQuakes – AFAD pic.twitter.com/C7zcIWNaIJ — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 16, 2023

0655 GMT — Albania's prime minister donates $1M for Türkiye's earthquake aid campaign

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama donated €1 million ($1.06 million) to Türkiye's new campaign for earthquake victims named Türkiye One Heart.

Addressing the nation as the voice of Albania, Rama said they are deeply saddened by what happened in Türkiye.

''We are a small country, but we have a big heart. We will never forget what Türkiye and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan did for us in 2019, when the earthquake hit Albania. We are ready to do our best to support the Turkish people. I am sure that thanks to Türkiye's efforts, everything will achieved,'' he said.

0444 GMT — Pakistan's premier to visit Türkiye's earthquake-hit areas

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye starting on Thursday to express solidarity with the victims of the February 6 disaster.

During his visit, Sharif will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake(s)."

He will also visit the earthquake-affected areas in southern Türkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area.

