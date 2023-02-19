Fast News

A United Nations representation has called on the international community to be generous to Türkiye, noting the help that the country provided to Syrians fleeing war and its efforts for the Black Sea grain deal.

“Türkiye has been a host to many refugees from different parts of the world, and particularly Syria. So, people should remember that and be generous because Türkiye has been generous to others,” UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye, Alvaro Rodriguez, told Anadolu news agency.

“Now is the time for the international community, to, in a sense, pay back that generosity now that Türkiye needs that,” he said.

Rodriguez's appeal comes as the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported at least two strong aftershocks at magnitudes 5.5 and 5.2 in Türkiye's central region.

On the disaster's14th day, the death toll in Türkiye stands at 40,642 as of Sunday morning. The toll in Syria has reached 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to at least 46,456.

0438 GMT — Free evacuation flights extended to March 1

Turkish Airlines has announced that it is extending until March 1 its free evacuation flights to individuals from the affected areas of the February 6 earthquake.

“Our evacuation flights from Adana, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya and Şanlıurfa will continue free of charge until March 1, 2023. To facilitate the evacuation process, it is necessary to arrive at the airport with a reservation. Passengers with reservations will be given priority, and if there is a vacant seat, passengers without reservations will also be accepted," the company was quoted as saying in Turkish news reports.

The company has carried out over 3,000 flights since the disaster two weeks ago, serving at least 265,000 people. It also shipped 10,753 tonnes of relief materials.

