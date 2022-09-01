The Lady Zehma faced a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, with rescue vessels and officials dispatched to assist the ship.

The 173-metre (567-foot) ship was coming from Ukraine.
The 173-metre (567-foot) ship was coming from Ukraine. (AA)

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait has been suspended after a ship coming from Ukraine malfunctioned. 

Lady Zehma, a 173-metre-long vessel, ran aground on Thursday due to a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels and officials have been dispatched to assist the ship, it added.

Source: AA