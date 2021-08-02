Fast News

At least eight people have died as efforts continue to put out forest fires across several parts of the country.

Efforts to extinguish the forest fire in Bodrum district of Muğla continue. (AA)

A total of 122 wildfires out of 129 in Turkey have been brought under control.

"Of the 129 fires in 35 provinces, 122 have been contained," The country's communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter early on Monday.

He added that all the means of the state have been mobilised to combat the blazes, which have been plaguing the country since Wednesday.

Efforts to contain the other seven are ongoing.

Blazes broke out in at least 35 provinces, including several on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast, killing at least eight people.

As many as 271 other people have been affected, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The efforts to extinguish the forest fire in the Bodrum district of Muğla were caught on camera by the Anadolu Agency team. (AA)

Turkish authorities are maintaining tireless efforts to put out the fires through both aerial and ground operations.

Firefighters, including a group of 100 Azerbaijani firemen, are at work along with locals.

Tourists have been evacuated from beaches in southwestern Turkey, where raging wildfires are threatening hotels and homes.

Absolutely devastating wild fires destroyed Mugla’s Cokertme in Turkey pic.twitter.com/AznMg2rgN2 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) August 1, 2021

Many countries have offered help

Locals as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan were deployed to help firefighters.

The Turkish government pledged to rebuild damaged homes and compensate for losses in areas affected by the fires.

The minister of forestry and agriculture, Bekir Pakdemirli, said at least 13 planes, 45 helicopters, drones, and 828 fire-fighting vehicles were involved in firefighting efforts.

The EU said it had helped mobilise three fire-fighting planes on Sunday, one from Croatia and two from Spain, after Turkey activated a disaster response scheme to request help from other European countries. Turkey is not a member of the EU.

The 🇪🇺 stands in full solidarity with #Turkey at this difficult time.



I thank 🇪🇸 & 🇭🇷 for responding with 3 Candairs from our #rescEU fleet.



Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and with the brave first responders who are battling the deadly #wildfires. pic.twitter.com/4lvjnbhE13 — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) August 1, 2021

Azerbaijan dispatches team

Azerbaijan dispatched another firefighting team early on Monday.

The support team arrived at Turkey's border with Georgia and entered the country through the northeastern province of Artvin.

A team from Azerbaijan entered Turkey to support the fight against forest fires. (AA)

Consisting of 53 vehicles including 41 fire trucks and 220 personnel, the team was received by excited Turkish citizens who showed their appreciation for the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

After a fuel delivery, the team moved on towards the areas suffering from massive fires.

"We have come here with experienced colleagues to extinguish the fires," said the chief of the team, Colonel Nazar Bagisov.

"We stand with brotherly Turkey, and we will do so under all circumstances," he added.

