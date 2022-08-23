Fast News

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has rejected rumours of a possible meeting between President Erdogan and Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad at SCO summit in September.

Cavusoglu says that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria. (AA)

There will be no meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria's Bashar al Assad at an upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in September, Türkiye's foreign minister has said.

Speaking to the Haber Global news broadcaster in the capital Ankara on Tuesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu ruled out a meeting between Erdogan and Assad at the summit slated for September 15-16 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, adding that Assad was "not invited" to the event.

He also underlined that steps must be taken for lasting peace in Syria, adding that the regime should not see the opposition as terrorists.

"From the very beginning, Türkiye said that the most important process is the political one," he said.

Türkiye follows a "results-oriented" policy in Syria, Cavusoglu noted, stressing the importance of the country's territorial integrity and the need to clear terrorist organisations from it.

Source: AA